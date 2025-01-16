Supporting indigenous women and local communities in Guatemala.

By Gill Burgess
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On February 11th at 7 pm at Lancaster Methodist Church (Scotforth Rd) Zoë Abernethy from Christian Aid will be speaking about the work of Christian Aid in Latin America and the Caribbean, and specifically about the work in Guatemala. The event is being organised by Lancaster and area Christian Aid group.

Christian Aid Guatemala works with Congcoop, to support indigenous women and local communities, defending their ancestral lands from extractive industries. Congcoop also helps them adapt their agricultural techniques to better resist the effects of climate change.

Aurelia, 53, is a community leader. The future is uncertain, but through working alongside Congcoop, Aurelia has made a big impact on her community. She has been able to apply more resilient farming techniques and train others to do the same. She has been able to develop her cacao business, using the profits to support her children and grandchildren.

All welcome - come along and be inspired!

More info: Gill Burgess 07790 507326 [email protected]

Related topics:Christian AidCaribbean
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice