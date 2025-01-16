Supporting indigenous women and local communities in Guatemala.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christian Aid Guatemala works with Congcoop, to support indigenous women and local communities, defending their ancestral lands from extractive industries. Congcoop also helps them adapt their agricultural techniques to better resist the effects of climate change.
Aurelia, 53, is a community leader. The future is uncertain, but through working alongside Congcoop, Aurelia has made a big impact on her community. She has been able to apply more resilient farming techniques and train others to do the same. She has been able to develop her cacao business, using the profits to support her children and grandchildren.
All welcome - come along and be inspired!
More info: Gill Burgess 07790 507326 [email protected]