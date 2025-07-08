Summer Holiday Children's Sailing Courses

Looking for something for your children to do this summer, Arnside Sailing Club are running children’s sailing courses

Sailing is great way for children to enjoy the summer weather and being out on the water. The courses are taught by professional instructors in safe and fun way. Sailing a boat is a great achievement for a child. Children will learn basic sailing skills, such as rigging a boat, steering it, controlling the sails, knot tying and how to turn a boat round by tacking or gybing.

The courses are based at Killington on the other side of the lake from motorway service station. The Club use Killington for sailing courses as they can offer a longer day sailing than at Arnside which is tidal. The reservoir at Killington supplies water to the Lancaster Canal.

Arnside has a long sailing history. Arthur Ransome’s Swallow was built in the village. In the 1930s Swallow was kept on the estuary at Arnside by a local teenager who went onto become a charter yacht skipper in the Caribbean. Coch-y-bonddhu another of Arthur Ransome’s boats was used to teach sailing at Arnside in the 1950s and 1960s. Coch-y-bonddhu is now in the collection of Windermere Jetty Museum.

Children learning to sail at Killington in Laser Bugs

Alasdair Simpson for the Club said “Learning to sail is a great thing for a child to do in the summer holidays. Our instructors aim to provide children with a safe and supportive environment, where they can learn, make new friends, develop life skills, grow in confidence and make lasting memories. Our courses are suitable for 8 to 14 year olds”

Arnside Sailing Club are a charity promoting water sports. The Club offers sailing, paddle boarding, kayaking as well as lessons for adults and children. It has a thriving youth programme, offering a chance for children to progress having taken a sailing course. The Club is affiliated to both the RYA and Paddle UK. The Club is a recognised RYA Training Centre at Killington and is AALA (Adventure Activities) license, running water sports sessions for local schools and youth groups, such as the Scouts and Guides. The Club offers taster paddle and kayak days for families and individuals.

The Club aims to keep its fees low so that cost is not a barrier to taking part and offers low-income membership of just £25 a year. Thanks to a grant from the Areti Trust, there are bursaries available to children in the Lancaster area whose parents are in receipt of Universal Credit taking water sports lessons.

For more information and to book visit the Sailing Club’s website www.arnsidesailingclub.co.uk/youth