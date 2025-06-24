Summer fun and smiles all around at Summerhill Care Home’s Care Home Open Week garden party

HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, joined in the national celebrations for Care Home Open Week 2025 with a lively and laughter-filled garden party on Wednesday, June 18, bringing together residents, relatives, staff and friends from the local community.

Under sunny skies, the home’s garden was transformed into a vibrant setting filled with music, games, delicious food, and colourful summer outfits. Guests were treated to a selection of food and drinks, while fun competitions kept spirits high throughout the afternoon.

One of the highlights of the day was a light-hearted hot dog eating contest featuring colleagues – much to the amusement and delight of residents watching and cheering them on. The whole event reflected HC-One’s theme for this year’s ‘Big Summer Weekender’, evoking the charm and nostalgia of traditional British summer holidays.

Everyone got into the spirit, donning their best summer outfits and dancing together in the sunshine. The joy and energy of the afternoon was felt by all who attended.

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, commented: “Brilliant work by the team at Summerhill – all our residents and visitors had a fantastic time.”

Summerhill Care Home welcomed guests throughout Care Home Open Week, held nationally from Monday 16th to Sunday 22nd June. The week-long celebration is organised by Championing Social Care and is dedicated to connecting care homes with their local communities.

Care Home Open Week offers care homes the opportunity to showcase their services, provide guided tours of their facilities, and celebrate the incredible work of care teams. More importantly, it reminds communities that care homes like Summerhill are places of warmth, support, and connection.

The home was beautifully decorated with summer-themed décor that created the perfect atmosphere for the celebration. Alongside the garden party, visitors had the chance to meet the care team, hear about career and volunteering opportunities, and learn more about the everyday life and services available at the home.

Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome residents, families, and members of the local community to our garden party. The team put on a fantastic event, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the sunshine and celebrating together. It’s events like these that really show the heart of our home and the strength of our community.”