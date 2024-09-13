Success once again for the Galgate Gaslight Show

A great turn out once again for the Galgate Gaslight Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellel Village Hall was once again host to the Galgate Gaslight Show, now in it’s 163rd year. The Show originally started in 1861 to raise funds for the village’s gaslights.

With growing conditions being a little tricky this year and a brand new committee running the Show, organisers were very pleased that overall the number of entries was slightly up on 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entrance hall once again saw an impressive display of photographs with this year’s winners being Lana Fosker for the children’s class and Tony Newton for the adult’s class. This year also saw a well stocked plant sale and an information stall from the University of the Third Age. In the main hall visitors were treated to an impressive display of fruit, vegetables, arts and crafts and baking items. And those who stayed to the end of the show were able to make away with some great bargains as items were auctioned off. The volunteer run cafe was popular once again with a lovely selection of homemade cakes.

Trophy winners at the show

Retired show secretary Graham Creer thanked the new committee for their hard work: “Congratulations to a very impressive new Show committee for maintaining this long running village community event which was so evidently popular this year with all the people of Galgate and the surrounding area”.

The main adult trophy winners were:

The North West Gas Board Perpetual Trophy for most points attained over all the Horticultural Classes: Tony Newton

The Westmorland and North Lancashire Fed. of Hort. Show Society’s Blue Ribbon for the best single exhibit over all the horticultural classes: Cyril Williams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers on display

In the Children’s section Isobel Townsend won both The Brian Thomas Memorial Trophy for Best Junior Grower and the Ellel Parish Council Trophy for Best Exhibit by a child.

A very big thank you to all those who participated in the Show.