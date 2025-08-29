Success for the Galgate Gaslight Show
In the main hall visitors were treated to an impressive display of fruit, vegetables, arts and crafts and baked delights. Growing conditions were somewhat easier this year than last year and this was reflected by an 45% increase in the number of entries for fruit and vegetables, however, children’s entries were down this year - so we really hope to see more entries next year.
Those who stayed to the end of the show were able to make away with some great bargains as items were auctioned off. The volunteer run café was popular once again with a lovely selection of homemade cakes, baked by show prize winning exhibitor, Jasmine Peach, of Hook a Duck Bakery, with additional cakes donated by Jess Hall, who has recently started a small business in the village, called Thirteen Bakes.
Local vicar of Ellel St John’s Church, Craig Abbot, said “We’re always happy to make things like the Gaslight show happen, it’s a great strengthening of community life. Blessings to all the team for everything they did to make the show happen. A huge success!!”
Tony Newton once again won The North West Gas Board Perpetual Trophy for most points attained overall in the Horticultural Classes, while Heidrun Feuchtmayr won The Blue Ribbon prize for the best single exhibit of the horticultural classes.
In the Children’s section Grace Ainsley won the Perpetual Trophy for the most points in the Children’s section, while Sophie Morehouse won the Ellel Parish Council Trophy for the Best Exhibit by a child for her stunning crocheted dolls.
A very big thank you to all those who participated in the Show.