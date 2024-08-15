Students and staff at Dallam School celebrate A-Level achievements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and students at Dallam School in Milnthorpe are celebrating the achievements of 71 students who sat their A-levels and BTECs this summer.

Among those with strong academic results are Jake Burgess-Tolley and Luke Harrison who both achieved A* in Maths, A in Further Maths, A in Physics, alongside a Distinction star in their BTEC Computing for their fourth subject. This has gained them both a place at Durham University to study Maths and Physics and Natural Sciences courses.

Luke said “My time at Dallam has been the best. I couldn’t have asked for better. What stands out for me here are the teachers and how they have supported me – they are so helpful and very good at what they do.”

Katie Nowicki achieved three A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Physics and is heading to the University of Glasgow to study Medicine.

Katie says “I’m shocked but so happy that all my hard work has paid off. I’ve had a great seven years at Dallam. My time here has really shaped me as a person and I’m grateful to my teachers for all their help and support as I wouldn’t have got these results without them.”

Other result highlights from the year group include Charlie Allmond who achieved one A* and two A’s and will be heading to Lancaster University in September to study Biochemistry. Boarding student Ioana Ionescu achieved a B and two C grades and heads to Lancaster University to study Criminology and Law. Some students have chosen to take on apprenticeships, including Luca Furbini who is heading to BAE Systems to take a Mechanical Machinist on Submarines course.

Head of Sixth Form, Abbie Wilcock said: “We are so happy to see our students celebrate their progress and reap the rewards of all the skills they have gained at Dallam Sixth Form.

“During their time with us they have been leaders and role models for the younger students within our school community. Their achievements go beyond academic – they include performing in school musical productions, sporting success, supporting large school events, buddying up and reading with the younger years and leading on student voice initiatives.

“We are sure that the leadership skills they have demonstrated, along with their academic achievements, will support them to a smooth transition into their next steps.”

Dallam headteacher Steven Henneberry says:

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their results this year. Their hard work, resilience, and commitment have truly paid off, and these achievements are a testament to their dedication alongside the guidance of our talented staff and supportive parents and carers. Congratulations to each and every one of you on your success—this is just the beginning of your bright futures.”