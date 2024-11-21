St John’s Hospice receives second backup generator donation from Central Power Services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Power Services has donated a backup power generator to St John’s Hospice for the second time. The Preston-based business has been supporting the charity since it first donated a generator in 2015.

St John’s has been providing palliative care to patients and their families in North Lancashire, South Lakes, and parts of North Yorkshire for over 38 years. This donation from CPS will replace the previous generator, updating the hospice’s backup equipment and ensuring an uninterrupted power supply for the hospice’s vital services.

CPS also provides St John’s with all servicing of the generator free of charge and will rapidly deploy assistance in the event of any planned outages or emergencies.

During Storm Desmond, extreme flooding in the area left St John’s without power. CPS attended the hospice, working alongside the facilities team to get a generator up and running so that nurses, support staff and volunteers would once again have power and phones to help them care for patients.

A member of the St John's Hospice at Home team with Russell Pritchard and Sue McGraw

Sue McGraw, CEO of St John's said: "We are so grateful for the on-going support of CPS. No-one really thinks about the back-up generator until it's really needed. It really is a tremendous donation and we are so grateful to Russell and the CPS team for their ongoing support to help us care for patients and their families 24/7, 365 days a year. Their kindness and help during the storm has never been forgotten."

Russell Pritchard, UK Sales Manager added: "At CPS we know how vital it is for organisations to keep going whatever challenges they face; this is so vital for our local Hospice. We have been proud to support St John's over many years by providing them with a back-up generator to ensure they can continue to care whatever the North Lancashire weather brings our way!”

CPS provides critical power solutions to essential healthcare facilities across the country, including a number of hospices and NHS Trusts, from its locations in Preston, Cannock, and Leeds.