St John’s Hospice receives £1000 cash boost from Pure Leisure Group

Leading independent holiday park operator, Pure Leisure Group, has raised £1000 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster thanks to recent family fun days held for the charity.

Three of their holiday parks; Fell End, Lakesway and South Lakeland Leisure Village each held a family fun day full of games, quizzes, face painting and engaging sporting activities for children as well as a host of BBQs to raise vital funds for a charity very close to their heart.

Pure Leisure Group founder, John Morphet, presented St John’s Hospice with a cheque for £1000 at its Fell End holiday Park where he was joined by Chris Heginbotham, Chair of the charity Board, CEO Sue McGraw, community fundraiser Angela Emms and Harriet Davies, Senior Hospice at Home Nurse to mark the occasion.

Commenting on the donation, John said: “We were thrilled with how popular each of the family fun days were and I am delighted that people got so involved to raise such vital funds. We know that the £1000 raised will be invaluable to the hospice who work so hard for individuals and families experiencing unimaginably hard times and this is just our small way of saying thank you to them for their amazing work.”

Sue McGraw, chief executive, St John's Hospice said, "St John's Hospice is extremely honoured to receive another generous donation from Pure Leisure Group which will help us to provide more visits from our Hospice at Home team who travel to visit patients in their own home.”

The donation is the second payment made to the charity this year which now totals £51,000. Sue added: “Thanks to the incredible donations, we can cover the cost for 640 visits from the Hospice at Home two-person team bringing care and treatment to someone who has decided to spend their last weeks at home. This service is a vital part of what we offer alongside our in-patient ward, day therapies, bereavement counselling and respite care for families. The generosity from John, his team and of course to everyone who donated on the family fun days is very much appreciated and we can’t thank you all enough.”