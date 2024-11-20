Special community celebration raises £13,000 for local charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local cancer charity has received a £13,000 birthday present thanks to a special culinary party celebration in Ulverston.

More than 140 people packed into the Coro for the Big Birthday Bash, an evening of fine food, entertainment and games to raise money for CancerCare, an independent charity which provides vital therapy and support for people coping with cancer and grief across South Cumbria and North Lancashire.

The event was organised by friends Emma Athersmith and Stacey Smith, who works as a massage therapist at the charity’s centre on Duke Street in Barrow, and was a follow-up to the Local Chef Show which they organised at the Coro in 2019 and 2022 and raised similar amounts for the charity.

CancerCare recently supported its 40th anniversary so the celebration featured a fun array of 80s inspired food, drink and entertainment including silent auction, pass the parcel and live music from band Route 66. Party-goers enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal prepared, live on stage, by a number of local chefs including Stacey’s husband Stuart.

More than 60 volunteers helped on the night

There was also a poignant reading of a poem written by Sarah Drake who was supported by the charity following her breast cancer diagnosis.

More than 60 volunteers helped on the night and dozens of local businesses donated their time, ingredients, equipment and prizes for a grand raffle to keep costs to a minimum and ensure that as much of the money raised as possible could be given to the charity.

Emma said that she and Stacey had been overwhelmed by the generosity and support shown by local people in Ulverston and beyond.

“The Big Birthday Bash was more than just a celebration it was a really emotional evening and testament to the strength and compassion of our community. Every penny raised will make a meaningful difference to those who use CancerCare’s services at their centre in Barrow,” she said.

The pair are hoping to organise another fundraiser next year and will announce plans soon.