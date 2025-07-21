Social Media success leads to four-legged take-over at historic venue

Holker Hall & Gardens has announced the launch of a brand-new event for the summer that builds on the popularity of the Visitor Attractions’ “Holker Hound of the Week” social media series, which highlights the many beloved dogs who visit Holker Hall & Gardens throughout the year. It has attracted more than 100,000 views this year already and included winners from Lancaster, Carnforth, Morecambe and Kendal as well as international entrants from as far away as New York, USA.

As a result the first ever "Holker Hounds Fun Dog Show", will take place on Saturday 10th August 2025 in the grounds of the historic house near Cartmel. The new show invites dogs of all breeds, backgrounds and sizes to take part in a wide variety of light-hearted categories, including Best Puppy, Best Veteran, Waggiest Tail, Best Biscuit Catcher and of course Best Pedigree and Best Cross Breed. Registration is open online at https://www.holker.co.uk/tickets.

Category winners will go forward to the grand finale: the Holker Hound of the Year competition. The ultimate winner will not only take home the title but will also have their name engraved on the Holker Hound of the Year Cup, which will be proudly displayed at Holker Hall & Gardens throughout the year.

One year old Frank, who's eyeing the best costume and best biscuit catcher categories at this year's inaugural event

With rosettes, wagging tails, and plenty of four-legged fun in store, Holker Hall & Gardens’ newest event promises to be a highlight of the summer for dog lovers across the region. Online registration is open and each category has a limited number of entries, so early registration is strongly encouraged to avoid disappointment.

In addition to the fun show classes, dogs can also take part in a dog agility course and a “Just-for-Fun Scurry”, hosted by Cunning Shot of Brough. This activity – inspired by gundog training – is open to dogs of all shapes, sizes, and skill levels, offering a fun opportunity for pets to test their speed and recall.

“We’re a very dog friendly venue and our visitors love entering “Holker Hound of the Week” on our Facebook Page. We’re expecting a lot of interest from all over the North West” said Fran Horne, Head of Visitor Services. “We’re looking forward to seeing dogs and owners of all shapes and sizes enjoy a fun day out together.”

For a full list of categories and to register visit www.holker.co.uk/tickets