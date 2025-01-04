Silverdales's 2nd Film & Music Weekend 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Silverdale Village Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Film & Music Weekend featuring film, film with live music and live music. Following the sell-out success in 2024 the organisers are planning what promises to be a spectacular weekend of entertainment in Silverdale on the first weekend in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Silverdale film and music innovators Andrew Clay, Andy Fletcher and Phil Craxford the weekend events have benefitted from the commissioning of state of the art sound, film and lighting equipment funded by the Victoria Wood Foundation. Victoria was a former resident of Silverdale.

‘We felt that bringing some top-quality entertainment during the winter dark nights is exactly what is needed. Expect some original film and music never heard before. Film and music lovers will love the weekend!’ said Andy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year events will feature both local and international musicians playing a cross section of music including folk, funk and classical with original and contemporary film. The Friday evening and Sunday afternoon matinees will be extra special featuring both film and live music performances.

Andrew, Andy & Phil Silverdale's film & music innovators.

Friday night will feature The Metermen from Lancaster playing funk music originally performed by The Meters and other soul classics. This will be accompanied by a specially commissioned film by local film maestro Andrew Clay.

The Saturday matinee is a screening of A Mighty Wind (2003, Cert 12A), a comedy gem that crackles with catchy tunes and colourful caricatures gently mocking the American folk music revival of the 1960s.

Saturday evening will feature singer songwriters Edwina Hayes and Dave Metcalfe. Edwina is well known on the UK and international stages performing with artists including Jools Holland, Nanci Griffith and Amy Wadge. Dave’s songs are both sensitive and humorous based around his life growing up in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday afternoon finale is a silent cinema show of French films showcasing the pioneers of early cinema including the leading female director of the silent age, Allice Guy. The films will be accompanied by live music from Lancaster's Off the Rails Creative Jazz Orchestra. This can be further enjoyed with an afternoon tea option that includes fondant French Fancies and a glass of fizz!

Details of the weekend and ticket options are available via Facebook: Silverdale Film and Music.

Individual events are £10 per event or a weekend pass is available for £35.

Local beers, wine and soft drinks will be available throughout the weekend with all proceeds going to charity.