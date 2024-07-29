Secret to long life revealed: Former footballer celebrates 99th birthday at Preston care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former footballer at HC-One’s Meadow Bank care home, in Bamber Bridge, Preston, celebrated his 99th birthday in style with a party surrounded by family and friends where he revealed his secret to a long life.

Harry Garrity was born in Workington on June 20, 1925, and he lived in Cumbria for 50-years and then Cockermouth for 21-years. Having gone to sea school, Harry joined the Merchant Navy at the age of 17.

Harry was on a ship that torpedoed off South Africa, and he was also on ships that were circled around the British Isles. Harry subsequently got a job at the water board in sewerage, then later worked for United Utilities where he was the Area Manager for Keswick until he retired at aged 60.

Meadow Bank resident Harry Garrity celebrated his 99th birthday during a belated birthday party

He was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the water board and local elections. As well as his career, Harry was a keen footballer as he played in a team in South Africa and then played at teams in Workington and Oldham.

As a footballer’s salary is not quite like it is now, Harry continued working while playing the sport that he loved. He also managed a successful team at Braithwaite as well as a county team.

In his spare time, Harry loved getting involved in community work and elections. He also enjoyed his holidays abroad and on cruises. Harry was happily married to his wife Ann, who sadly passed away in 1974.

The couple had two sons, six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He then met Liz 42-years-ago and they have been happily married for the last 38-years.

Harry in his football kit

When asked about what his secret is to a long life, Harry said:

“Live life to the full and enjoy every moment.”

On Monday, July 15, colleagues at the residential, nursing and dementia care home threw Harry a belated 99th birthday party. Louis Devere ‘The French singer’ delivered a live performance for all residents at Meadow Bank, which included many classic songs that Harry loves.

The care home was dressed up for the occasion. Harry's wife Liz, son and granddaughter also brought lots of chocolates, cake and bucks’ fizz for Harry, staff and residents to enjoy.

Dawn Ward, Wellbeing Coordinator at Meadow Bank care home, commented: