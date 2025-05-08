School Tasking North Region Winners- Preppy Kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 5 pupils from Willow Lane Community Primary School visited Andrew Goddard Law Firm, Manchester, with Lancaster University law students as part of a School Tasking competition on Friday 2nd May 2025. They competed against other schools in a range of tasks and went on to win the North Regional Finals and are now set to take on the rest of the country's regions in a live final with the Task Master himself, Alex Horne, on Thursday 19th June at Warwick University.

The children from Willow Lane Community Primary School have been working with the Lancaster University Law Department on an initiative called School Tasking. Here the children learnt about different cases in Law through a succession of Task Master style tasks. They competed as a class and then the winning team, Preppy Kids, went on to compete against other schools in Lancaster at Lancaster University Law Department, led by Tina Mckee, Director of Skills and Widening Participation, and a range of law students.

Preppy Kids worked hard and beat off the oppositions and went on to represent Lancaster at the North West regional finals in Manchester. Here they were supported by the students of Lancaster University and the 'Task Masters' who judged the task outcomes. It was a close final and it came down to a tie break question, which the Preppy Kids won!

With two finalists from the North- North West and North East, the overall North Region winners had to be decided. For this the animation that the children had created as their opening task was sent to Alex Horne and he judged the Preppy Kids as the winners for their creativity!

We are all very proud of our team and cannot wait until the live final with Alex Horne in June. Go Preppy Kids!!!