Looking to take your Christmas fun to the next level this year? Gather all the crew and take a seasonal spin around Walterz Entertainment Centre for all the fun of the fair with sleigh bells on this December… Walterz Entertainment Centre at Newton Hall Holiday Park has unwrapped everything you need to turn your festive celebration into the event of the season!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roll Up, Roll Up for fabulous Festive Fun & Games at

WALTERZ Entertainment Centre!

Looking to take your Christmas fun to the next level this year?

Walterz Pool

Gather all the crew and take a seasonal spin around Walterz Entertainment Centre for all the fun of the fair with sleigh bells on this December…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walterz Entertainment Centre at Newton Hall Holiday Park has unwrapped everything you need to turn your festive celebration into the event of the season!

Forget the boring buffets and awkward small talk - at Walterz, it’s all about good vibes and great games. Whether you're organising the office Christmas do, a fun festive night out with friends, or a family gathering with a twist, Blackpool’s newest entertainment experience has got a sackful of party packages to make everyone feel like a winner.

Slide into a ringside seat for a whole carnival of delights and take to the lanes on slick ten-pin bowling alleys; throw double tops at the innovative AR darts; team up for vintage game favourites from shuffleboard to pinball, and rock around the Christmas tree in luxury private karaoke booths as you channel your inner Mariah.

Walterz Ten-Pin Bowling

Walterz has fantastic Festive Packages available from just £25 per person and for a minimum of just four people right up to a squad of sixty. Some have Tequila shots or drinks tokens thrown in for good measure! and all packages can be adapted to suit personal preferences. Some even have a free taxi thrown in to take you all home or onto the club afterwards! Now that sounds like a plan…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungry to win big this Christmas? At Walterz you can build up an appetite while you play and then dig into delicious freshly made burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries with more tempting sides than you can throw a coconut at! Looking for sweet treats? Ice cream, milkshakes, popcorn and cotton candy are all on offer alongside a fully stocked bar to toast the champions. Add a few cocktails into the mix, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for laughs, cheers, and some serious bragging rights all the way through Christmas.

Walterz Entertainment Centre is based at Newton Hall Holiday Park in Staining - a popular leisure location belonging to Partington’s Holiday Parks. This exciting entertainment hub is open to the general public as well as the site’s holiday visitors and owners, and combines the timeless charm of a circus fairground with modern interactive games and cool dining choices.

Partington’s is a family-owned business based in Blackpool and run by Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis. The brother and sister team are 4th generation family members of the leading local company and have invested a whopping £2 million into Walterz as part of their continuing commitment to creating memorable experiences, with a focus on fun, creativity, and innovation.

Walterz Entertainment Centre

Let The Christmas Games Begin at Walterz! And don’t forget to try and find the big red button when you visit. It’s one cracker of a circus trick…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For full Festive Packages information and bookings please visit www.walterzblackpool.com/christmas

Please note: Walterz Entertainment Centre will be closed December 23rd – 26th (inclusive), 31st December and 1st January and will reopen on 2nd January 2025.

Walterz Entertainment Centre is open seven days a week from 12 noon to 10pm. It’s free entry with all games individually priced and parking is free too! Booking advised for private karaoke booths and bowling when not part of a pre-booked Christmas package. Breakfast, fresh coffee and dining from 9am to 9pm.

Walterz Karaoke

Families are welcome before 7pm daily and a variety of games and activities are suitable for all ages during these times. Children aged under 12 are not permitted into the venue after 7pm and all children aged 12 and over must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call Walterz Entertainment Centre on 01253 584403, email [email protected] or visit www.walterzblackpool.com. All social tags are @walterzblackpool

PS - Don’t forget your phones – it’s seasonal selfie heaven!