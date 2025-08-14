Rev Jane Atkinson is announced as next Archdeacon of Blackburn

The next Archdeacon of Blackburn, who will serve Church of England parishes across the County, has been announced by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Jane Atkinson, currently Area Dean of Poulton and Vicar of St John’s Little Thornton, will take up the role in November this year; succeeding the Venerable Mark Ireland who retired in April. She will be one of two Archdeacons in the Diocese. The other is the Venerable David Picken who is the current Archdeacon of Lancaster.

The Church of England in Lancashire is split into two 'archdeaconries' - the Archdeaconry of Blackburn covers the south of the region, while the Archdeaconry of Lancaster is for the north of the region. Each Archdeaconry is sub-divided further into 'Deaneries'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev Jane will work closely with churches from the following Deaneries: Accrington, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Chorley, Leyland, Pendle and Whalley as well as serving the whole Diocese across Lancashire as a key member of the Bishop's Vision and Strategy Team.

Rev Jane Atkinson, the next Archdeacon of Blackburn

Archdeacons also take particular responsibility for buildings, including church buildings; the welfare of clergy and their families and the implementation of Diocesan policy within an 'archdeaconry'.

In her current roles Rev Jane has overseen a sustained period of growth and renewal in her parish and has also built a strong degree of cohesion and purpose in her diverse Deanery. Prior to Ordination she was a senior manager in the Department for Work and Pensions.

Speaking today, Bishop Philip said: “I’m delighted to be able to appoint Rev Jane Atkinson as Archdeacon of Blackburn. The announcement follows a lengthy and thorough process and the appointment panel was impressed by her commitment to the growth and renewal of the Parish and her dedication to the vision of the Diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She brings to the role a lively and life-changing faith in Jesus Christ which she longs to share with others; together with a rich sense of humour. Jane is also strongly committed to the flourishing of all traditions and will ensure that we continue to be a Diocese in which all can play a full part.

“Please do now keep Jane, her husband Mel and her family in your prayers as she prepares for this transition and pray also for the people of St John’s Little Thornton and the Poulton Deanery.”

Rev Jane said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the next Archdeacon of Blackburn. It’s a vital role in the life of the Diocese.

“I understand the unique challenges and pressures of ministry life in our parishes and have been fully supportive of the work the Diocese has done in the past 10 years to achieve the targets of our ‘Vision 2026, Healthy Churches Transforming Communities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know we are now approaching the closing stages of forming a new vision to take us towards 2033 and I look forward to playing a full part as Archdeacon in making that vision a reality and helping to make Jesus known to as many as possible in the wonderful County of Lancashire.”

Rev Jane’s new archidiaconal colleague, the Venerable David Picken, added: “I'm delighted to welcome Jane to the senior team and I am really looking forward to working with her. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, while I’m sure her enthusiasm, combined with her familiarity with the Diocese already, will help her to hit the ground running.”

Rev Jane will be installed as Archdeacon during Evensong at Blackburn Cathedral on Sunday November 23 at 4pm. More information about arrangements for that service will follow in due course.