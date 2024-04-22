Return of sponsored dog walk raises £3150 for Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Building upon a successful first year in 2023, the Wagz and Walkz challenge saw furry-fundraisers and their owners walk a total of 50 miles each during March, sharing their progress on Facebook and asking for donations for the Morecambe-based charity. The event was supported by sponsors Burch Tree Vets and Bay Vets.

More than 40 dogs were signed up for the challenge, with owners keeping the group updated with lots of pictures[GU1] , route maps and screenshots of how many miles they racked up.

This year’s campaign saw dogs signed up from Morecambe and Lancaster as well as further afield in Liverpool and Chorley. One dog’s owner came across the event on Facebook and signed her up, even though she lives 5000 miles away in Nevada, USA!

The group walk finishing at The Midland Hotel

To celebrate the success of the challenge, a group of the waggy walkers met up for a pack walk on Easter Saturday. They walked along the promenade together from Happy Mount Park, with some joining at Buzz Bingo, before finishing with a well-deserved treat, supplied by the charity’s supporters from The Midland Hotel.

Chris Pilkington, fundraiser, said “A huge thank you to all the dogs and owners that took part in this year’s challenge. To raise over £3,150 is amazing, and this will go a very long way in helping Unique Kidz and Co continue to change the lives of the disabled children and young adults that access our services. We are so grateful to our sponsors Burch Tree Vets and Bay Vets, to our group walk hosts at The Midland and for everyone who donated and helped spread the word. Of course the biggest thanks must go to all the wonderful dogs who signed up and walked the miles!”

Unique Kidz and Co is a Morecambe based charity which runs a range of services for disabled children, young adults and their families. The charity was set up in 2009 by two parents of children with disabilities.