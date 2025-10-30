Residents welcome new bus service
Members of Lancaster Bus Users' Group and local residents gathered in Halton to welcome their new bus service to Morecambe before taking a celebratory ride to the resort.
Lonsdale Buses service 83 also links Brookhouse, Caton and Skerton to Morecambe and runs once an hour, six days a week. Bus User Mary Searle-Chaterjee said "The new bus will be a life-changer for so many people, providing a direct link to Morecambe without the need to change buses in Lancaster".
The new service also restores a regular bus service between Skerton and Morecambe that was withdrawn in 2018.