Residents welcome new bus service

Halton bus passengers in celebratory mood waiting for the new bus

Members of Lancaster Bus Users' Group and local residents gathered in Halton to welcome their new bus service to Morecambe before taking a celebratory ride to the resort.

Lonsdale Buses service 83 also links Brookhouse, Caton and Skerton to Morecambe and runs once an hour, six days a week. Bus User Mary Searle-Chaterjee said "The new bus will be a life-changer for so many people, providing a direct link to Morecambe without the need to change buses in Lancaster".

The new service also restores a regular bus service between Skerton and Morecambe that was withdrawn in 2018.