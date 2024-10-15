Residents at Kendal care home enjoy MP visit
Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Tim Farron and chatting to him about what life is like at Summerhill Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Kendal community.
MP Tim Farron enjoyed a tour round the 71-bed residential, nursing and dementia care home care home, including the beautiful gardens and cosy communal areas.
After a tour of the home MP Tim Farron, chatted with Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, Sean Moore, about the involvement the home has with the local community, as well as the day-to-day activities at Summerhill.
MP Tim Farron spent time with residents living on the Thirlmere suite, taking part in a quiz and word games, as well as chatting with residents about life at Summerhill.
Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, said:
“Our residents really enjoyed the visit and appreciated MP Tim Farron coming along to Summerhill to meet us all.”
Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, commented:
“We were delighted to welcome MP Tim Farron to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”
Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, stated:
“It was great to see so many people I knew there being well cared for in a lively environment. I had fun joining in with the quiz and talking to the excellent staff at Summerhill about how best to support those living with dementia.”