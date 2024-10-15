Residents at Kendal care home enjoy MP visit

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, was visited on 1st October by MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Tim Farron.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Tim Farron and chatting to him about what life is like at Summerhill Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Kendal community.

MP Tim Farron enjoyed a tour round the 71-bed residential, nursing and dementia care home care home, including the beautiful gardens and cosy communal areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a tour of the home MP Tim Farron, chatted with Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, Sean Moore, about the involvement the home has with the local community, as well as the day-to-day activities at Summerhill.

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator; Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager; and Tim Farron, MPSean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator; Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager; and Tim Farron, MP
Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator; Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager; and Tim Farron, MP

MP Tim Farron spent time with residents living on the Thirlmere suite, taking part in a quiz and word games, as well as chatting with residents about life at Summerhill.

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, said:

“Our residents really enjoyed the visit and appreciated MP Tim Farron coming along to Summerhill to meet us all.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Tim Farron to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, stated:

“It was great to see so many people I knew there being well cared for in a lively environment. I had fun joining in with the quiz and talking to the excellent staff at Summerhill about how best to support those living with dementia.”

Related topics:ResidentsCumbria
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice