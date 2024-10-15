Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home in Kendal, Cumbria, was visited on 1st October by MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Tim Farron.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting MP Tim Farron and chatting to him about what life is like at Summerhill Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Kendal community.

MP Tim Farron enjoyed a tour round the 71-bed residential, nursing and dementia care home care home, including the beautiful gardens and cosy communal areas.

After a tour of the home MP Tim Farron, chatted with Senior Wellbeing Coordinator, Sean Moore, about the involvement the home has with the local community, as well as the day-to-day activities at Summerhill.

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator; Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager; and Tim Farron, MP

MP Tim Farron spent time with residents living on the Thirlmere suite, taking part in a quiz and word games, as well as chatting with residents about life at Summerhill.

Sean Moore, Senior Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, said:

“Our residents really enjoyed the visit and appreciated MP Tim Farron coming along to Summerhill to meet us all.”

Rebecca Whitehead, Home Manager at HC-One’s Summerhill Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Tim Farron to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Tim Farron, MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, stated:

“It was great to see so many people I knew there being well cared for in a lively environment. I had fun joining in with the quiz and talking to the excellent staff at Summerhill about how best to support those living with dementia.”