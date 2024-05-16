Research reveals Lancaster Castle as the third most accessible heritage site in the UK
As bank holiday weekend approaches this May, many Britons are planning staycation getaways, hoping for sunny days ahead. In light of this, Oak Tree Mobility shared research into the accessibility of the UK’s heritage sites, revealing the top spots for everyone to enjoy, regardless of mobility challenges. The research evaluated the accessibility of 43 locations using data from Euan's Guide and TripAdvisor.
Lancaster Castle is the third on the list of the most accessible heritage sites, while Buckingham Palace was noted as one of the least accessible. The study tallied mentions of accessibility keywords like “accessible”, “wheelchair”, “busy” and “accessible toilets”, alongside the availability of disability-aware staff and online information.
In 2023, English heritage sites saw a significant rise in family visits, with over 550,000 families visiting, highlighting a 54% increase over the last decade. While it is encouraging to see the public engaged with heritage sites, many are still dissuaded from attending due to a lack of accessibility.
Online searches for accessibility have increased by 88.7% in the last 5 years, demonstrating a growing global interest in creating a better, more accessible world.
Top Accessible Heritage Sites in the UK
To define our Accessibility Heritage Sites Table, we reviewed data and reviews from TripAdvisor and Euan’s Guide to create a metric system to rank 43 Heritage Sites from best to worst.
The ranking of tourist attractions based on accessibility scores highlights Lancaster Castle as the third most accessible site with a score of 1149, showcasing a strong emphasis on inclusivity for visitors with mobility challenges. The list predominantly features cathedrals and historic buildings such as Mount Stuart, and Lancaster Castle, and several notable cathedrals including Ely, Wells, and Durham, indicating a sector-wide commitment to improving access.
|
Rank
|
Attraction
|
Accessibility Score
|
1
|
Lincoln Castle
|
1250
|
2
|
Mount Stuart
|
1156
|
3
|
Lancaster Castle
|
1149
|
4
|
Ely Cathedral
|
1145
|
5
|
Wells Cathedral
|
1141
|
6
|
Lincoln Cathedral
|
1140
|
7
|
Hatfield House
|
1126
|
8
|
Hardwick Hall
|
1120
|
9
|
Chester Cathedral
|
1114
|
10
|
Durham Cathedral
|
1113
Least Accessible Heritage Sites in the UK
Buckingham Palace, with the lowest score of 336, is at the top of the list, indicating significant challenges in accessibility compared to other sites. The list progresses with other landmarks such as Warwick Castle and Westminster Abbey, scoring 489 and 668 respectively, showcasing a range of accessibility issues across various famous sites.
|
Rank
|
Attraction
|
Accessibility Score
|
1
|
Buckingham Palace
|
336
|
2
|
Warwick Castle
|
489
|
3
|
Westminster Abbey
|
668
|
4
|
Tower of London
|
784
|
5
|
Chatsworth
|
785
|
6
|
Bath Abbey
|
886
|
7
|
Blenheim Palace
|
919
|
8
|
Lyme Park
|
927
|
9
|
Highclere Castle
|
935
|
10
|
Osborne House
|
948
While everyone should be able to enjoy the UK's rich heritage and history, many heritage sites may not be as accessible as you'd hope. There are 16 million people in the UK living with a disability (that’s 1 in 4), and it’s important that everyone has an equal opportunity to access educational resources. However, balancing accessibility with historical preservation is a complex task. These sites were often built long before the concept of accessibility was introduced. Features like narrow doorways, steep staircases, and uneven floors are difficult for those with wheelchairs or mobility aids to navigate and often feature in these period properties.
Methodology:
Reviews mentioning specific accessibility-related keywords were gathered from platform like TripAdvisor
Mentions of keywords such as "accessible," "wheelchair," "busy," "accessible toilets," and "Blue Badge parking" were counted for each attraction.
The counts were compiled and analyzed alongside Euan’s Guide ratings to assess and compare the accessibility of each attraction.