Renowned poet champions the courage of Lancaster children with cancer

CHhildren's author and poet, Joseph Aaron Coelho OBE FRSL, is leading a call for Lancaster nominations for a national award scheme for youngsters affected by cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the North West region, around 400 children and young people are diagnosed with the disease every year.

Inspired by the words of young cancer patients, the former Children’s Laureate has published a heartfelt new poem called ‘Courage Looks Like Me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poignant piece marks the launch of this year’s Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards.

Children’s author, Joseph Coelho, writing his new poem – ‘Courage Looks Like Me’ – to help drive nominations for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards. Nominate a child for a Star Award at cruk.org/starawards.

The Star Awards pay tribute to the courage of children with cancer and are open to all under 18s who live in the UK and have been treated for the disease within the past five years. There is no judging panel because the charity believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

Coelho wholeheartedly agrees and is determined to help ensure more young people receive the accolade.

The poet, for whom this was the first time working with children affected by cancer, explained: “I was surprised by the children’s contributions. They came up with some beautifully poetic, sincere, emotive language and I learnt so much from their imaginative and moving choice of imagery. I felt that I was hearing stories and reading words and ideas that came from a deep well of experience. They were willing to talk about their strengths, but also their challenges too, and that’s a particularly difficult thing for any of us to do - to talk about the times where we’ve been vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a maturity that sets these children apart, because of what they’ve been through and that deserves to be acknowledged. The Star Awards are a brilliant initiative and I’m proud that our poem can play a part in raising awareness so that more children can be recognised for their courage and resilience in the face of cancer.”

Children’s author, Joseph Coelho, has published a new poem – ‘Courage Looks Like Me’ – to help drive nominations for the Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People Star Awards. Nominate a child for a Star Award at cruk.org/starawards.

Aged between five and nine, children from across the UK who have received cancer treatment provided the poet with a revealing insight into their world when asked what courage looked and felt like to them.

Their touching imagery informs some of the most powerful lines in the new poem, where courage is described as: “a fully charged battery living on the edge of uncertainty”; “the smooth and bump of a scar”; the “SWOOSH of a superhero” and “bouncy,” as one girl said, because she gets nervous before every medical procedure.

The Star Awards help to shine a light on some of the unique challenges faced by young people affected by cancer – challenges that Cancer Research UK is working to tackle through developing more effective and less toxic treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer that affect this age group to the long-term effects of treatment such as hearing loss and infertility.

The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials coordinated by our dedicated clinical trial unit for children’s cancers. These trials make innovative new treatments available to children with cancer across the region.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North West, Jemma Humphreys said: “Our scientists are driving forward progress to help ensure more children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“A cancer diagnosis is heart-breaking at any age, but it can be particularly devastating for youngsters. So, we’re grateful to Joseph Coelho for putting these extraordinary children in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Receiving a Star Award is a fantastic opportunity to show young people who have experienced cancer how incredibly special they are, so we hope people across the region will get nominating in the run up to Christmas.”

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx. Everyone nominated receives a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and a certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, TV personality Dr Ranj and children’s TV favourite Mister Maker. Siblings are also awarded a certificate.

Nominate a child for a Star Award at cruk.org/starawards