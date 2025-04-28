Real Housewife of Cheshire star supports charity walk across Morecambe Bay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Put one foot forward to help women avoid FGM Walk for charity with Real Housewives of Cheshire star and help raise money to provide support for those escaping Female Genital Mutilation (FGM)

Join Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown as she leads a group of women in the Cross Bay Walk to support the One Woman At A Time Charity.

The charity walk across Morecambe Bay aims to raise funds for One Woman At A Time, a charity that assists girls affected by FGM (Female Genital Mutilation) and forced marriage. Leanne is the patron of the charity, founded by Jean Anderson.

Jean was inspired to create the organisation after meeting Margaret in Pokot. Margaret was a victim of FGM who lost her baby due to complications and later passed away herself.

Jean and Leanne in West Pokot

Jean made a promise to help Margaret and her daughters, who were at risk of forced marriage. Inspired by her friend Cath Holland, whose goddaughter teaches hypnobirthing, she introduced actress Leanne to the cause.

Encouraged by Leanne, who quickly became involved in fundraising, Jean established the charity, which has positively impacted women's lives.

Leanne said: "Jean is an incredible woman and has played a huge part in my own personal growth over the last seven years. Helping Jean get One Woman at a Time off the ground has been an honour. The charity is close to my heart and helping empower women and young girls through the charity has been such a humbling experience.

"There are difficulties women face that are unimaginable for us and the charity, which has faced challenges, has been so successful in its endeavours to change so many young girls lives and this will continue to have a ripple effect that will continue to grow. I am thrilled to be a patron for the charity and the walk will be a great family day out and a great opportunity to raise some funds for the charity."

Leanne and her ex husband Wes Brown and Jean during one of the Bay walks

Volunteers are being sought to raise money that will help provide education, healthcare, and shelter for those in danger.

Jean added, “Let’s walk for change and show support for girls who deserve a future free from harm. By walking across Cross Bay, we walk in memory of Margaret, who made that fateful journey. By taking part in the event, you can make a change for women facing FGM one woman at a time.”

The event begins at the promenade in Arnside at 10 am on May 4 and ends at 3.30 pm. Meet at The Albion in Arnside. The entry fee is £15 for adults, £10 for children, and £2 for well-behaved dogs. Sign up at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EQCP.

For more information, contact Jean on 07913389009.