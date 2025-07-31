Rainbow Hub’s amazing children’s Sports Week on target to raise £10,000

Rainbow Hub’s amazing children recently enjoyed a fun-filled and action-packed Sports Week, taking part in a range of inclusive activities designed to challenge, inspire, and entertain. With plenty of energy, laughter, and determination, not only did they put their skills to the test but, thanks to their tremendous efforts, are on track to raise a fantastic £10,000 for the charity.

Mawdesley based charity, Rainbow Hub provides specialist support to help children with disabilities develop their physical, social, and emotional skills. The event, kindly sponsored by Fletchers Solicitors, is a wonderful opportunity for all the children and young people accessing Conductive Education to take part in some exciting activities whilst demonstrating and celebrating some of the skills they have learnt throughout the past year at Rainbow Hub!

During the week each group had their own individual sports day, where they took part in physical challenges and obstacles. Every child was able to try out new activities and proudly showcase the amazing skills they’ve been developing all year. Most importantly, every child was able to participate, have fun, win a medal, and feel included - regardless of their disability.

The Sports Week is one of the most special highlights of the year at Rainbow Hub. The incredible children put their skills to the test – rolling, stepping, crawling, throwing and so much more – all while being splattered with colour! Every move was a celebration of their progress made through participation in conductive education, a specialist approach to learning.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub, said, “ We want to say a very special thank you to our wonderful children for giving it their all, trying so hard, and showing such determination throughout the week. We are thrilled we are on track to hit our £10,000 fundraising target. Huge thanks to Fletchers Solicitors for sponsoring the event, to every family who went the extra mile to fundraise and to every single person who contributed in any way to making Sports Week so successful – we couldn’t do it without you!”

Take a look at our short video with lots of smiling faces, splashes of colour, fun and achievement https://www.facebook.com/rainbowhubnw/videos/1421566402512524

More information about the work of Rainbow Hub can be found at www.rainbowhub.org

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw. If you would like to make a donation yourself, please visit rainbowhub.enthuse.com/cf/sportsweek2025