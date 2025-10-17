Racing for bowel cancer charity

By ash kha
Contributor
Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
They’ve swapped scrubs for running shoes! Father and Lancaster Medical Student Daughter duo are racing The Great South Run 2025 to raise awareness and treatment for Bowel Cancer - a cause close to their hearts.

Jim Khan, a robotic colorectal surgeon at QA Hospital, and his daughter Ashlyn, a second-year medical student, are running to fight one of the most common cancers and raise awareness as cases rise in younger people.

Most Popular

“We’ve never run before, so it’s a challenge that we have trained hard for!” Says Ashlyn, “ We want people to spot the signs of Cancer early”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please support the Khans in this challenge - every donation supports life-saving research, treatment, and awareness. Link below!

https://www.justgiving.com/page/pbca2025?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Related topics:Bowel cancerCancerQA Hospital
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice