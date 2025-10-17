Racing for bowel cancer charity

They’ve swapped scrubs for running shoes! Father and Lancaster Medical Student Daughter duo are racing The Great South Run 2025 to raise awareness and treatment for Bowel Cancer - a cause close to their hearts.

Jim Khan, a robotic colorectal surgeon at QA Hospital, and his daughter Ashlyn, a second-year medical student, are running to fight one of the most common cancers and raise awareness as cases rise in younger people.

“We’ve never run before, so it’s a challenge that we have trained hard for!” Says Ashlyn, “ We want people to spot the signs of Cancer early”.

Please support the Khans in this challenge - every donation supports life-saving research, treatment, and awareness. Link below!