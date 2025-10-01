Pub’s last hurrah of summer brings cheer to Rosemere

That support began with The William Mitchell’s first fun day in 2013 and all its traditional, much loved features were back again this year, including a live music line-up of local gigging bands and vocalists and stalls offering guests the chance to win a myriad of prizes or take home a bargain. There was also face painting and a huge raffle.

The event’s donation was boosted by approximately £1,200 from pub regular Taff, who despite having his own health challenges, took on a sponsored ascent of Mount Snowdon.

Maria King, who organised the fun day with her mum, The William Mitchell’s landlady Tricia Ulyatt, with help from their respective husbands Ben King and Steve Ulyatt plus the bar team, said: “Taff had been quite poorly before his Snowdon climb and then on the day, he had to walk in horrendous weather.

“Taff did so well to make it to the summit. We’re very grateful to him, all his sponsors and everyone who supported our fun day this year by coming along, donating prizes and gifting their time and talent.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be supported by The William Mitchell and its patrons. The fundraising they have done for us over the last 12 years is just phenomenal and has helped us fund a diverse range of local projects.

“These include bringing AI to the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust to help in the early detection of lung cancer, providing free courses of complementary health therapies such as aromatherapy massage to all local cancer patients and their carers who feel they would benefit from such treatments, and enabling a number of research projects currently ongoing at Lancaster University.”

Sue added: “Without The William Mitchell’s support, we wouldn’t have the same presence and impact in the area. Our gratitude to everyone connected with the pub is immense.”

The pub’s next event in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a Christmas wreath-making workshop in partnership with Morecambe’s Forever Flowers by Emily on Monday, 24th November. It will be followed on Sunday, 30th November by its now annual Christmas Market, which was first held in 2023. As part of the festive fun, the main bar will then be transformed into Santa’s grotto with Santa and Mrs Claus both in attendance to hear children’s Christmas wishes and hand out gifts over the weekend of 13th and 14th December.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

