Prostate Cancer UK receive nearly £20,000 from charity clay shoot

A charity clay shoot organised by the Forest of Bowland Moorland Group has raised a phenomenal £19,304 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The event, run in July, took place at the Abbeystead Estate in Lancashire, and welcomed over 25 teams of four shots per team, consisting of both locals and those who had travelled from afar.

As well as the main competition, there was also a pool shoot, a have-a-go stand, and an auction and raffle – so something for everyone!

Generous contributions for auction and shoot prizes came from the likes of the Abbeystead Estate, The Inn at Whitewell, Bank House Fishery, local artists John Clarke and Jason Lowes, as well as many more, while the have-a-go stand was supported by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC).

Later in the month, gamekeepers from the Forest of Bowland Moorland Group were able to meet up with a representative from Prostate Cancer UK, who received the cheque on the charity’s behalf.

“This was an absolutely incredible amount; thank you so much to everyone involved for your invaluable support” commented Shannon from Prostate Cancer UK. “We truly appreciate it.”

A representative from the Forest of Bowland Moorland Group added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to all sponsors of the prizes, auction, raffle, lucky dip and bar and, of course, everyone who came out to both support and to help on the day. We couldn’t have raised this phenomenal amount without a lot of hard work by all involved – and to the Abbeystead Estate for hosting this event.”

The Forest of Bowland Moorland Group has been set up to “give a voice to the workforce on the ground who make the moors the way you see them today”.