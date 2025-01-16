Poundbakery launch new & improved Pasties & Sausage Rolls for 2025
Poundbakery's New Year's resolution was to improve the filling in their top four Pasties and of course their best seller - the Sausage Roll.
The new recipe savouries are available to purchase in all Poundbakery Shops now. The improvements include:
83% more CHEESE in the Cheese & Onion Pasty
27% more STEAK in the Steak Slice
22% more CHICKEN in the Chicken Pasty
50% more BEANS in the Sausage, Bean & Cheese Pasty
12% LONGER Sausage Roll (with 13% more PORK)
Not only are Poundbakery's savouries great value for money, they also taste great too!
Pop into a Poundbakery, to pick up a new recipe Pasty or Sausage Roll today.