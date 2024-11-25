Poulton-le-Fylde development records double century milestone

A major milestone has been reached at the Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde where Jones Homes has handed over the keys to the 200th completed property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is delivering 242 new homes at the site off Garstang Road East, on the eastern edge of the town.

Jones Homes is building 169 properties for private sale and 73 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Barlow, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Lancashire, said: “This is a hugely significant milestone for Moorfield Park and is testament to the strong demand we have experienced for homes at the development.

Jones Homes’ Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde, where the 200th home has now been completed.

“Moorfield Park features a wide variety of properties, with a selection of two to five-bedroom homes, and this has helped to create a vibrant and diverse new community. Work is progressing at the site and we are looking forward to welcoming more residents into their new homes as the neighbourhood nears completion.”

As part of the planning agreement for the development, Jones Homes is investing £2.6 million in local infrastructure and facilities. This includes £1.43 million towards local primary education, £993,000 to provide new secondary school places and £219,880 towards sustainable transport and travel planning.

Carol added: “The site’s convenient location, just a mile from the town centre and railway station, has been one of the major draws for buyers. With excellent road and rail links, the development has been a popular choice for people commuting to Blackpool, Preston or Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The consistent quality of the homes we are building is also underlined by the fact that Chris Doolan, the site manager at Moorfield Park, has received a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for two years running.”

Helen and Dan, the 200th residents to move into Moorfield Park.

Construction work started at Moorfield Park in 2018 and is due to be completed in by the end of 2025.

There is currently a choice of three, four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve, with prices starting from £237,995.

For more information about Moorfield Park, visit jones-homes.co.uk.