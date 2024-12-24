'Potato Nativity' brings festive cheer for vital Lancaster charity

By Amy bland
Contributor
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 09:53 GMT
Wards and departments from across the Morecambe Bay Trust have been joining in the Christmas fun by creating nativity scenes out of potatoes while raising money for good causes.

Started at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary by Alan Dowswell, the Potato Nativity has been run by Hospital Alcohol Liaison Service (HALS) with the support of chaplaincy as a way of raising money for Lancaster District Homeless Action Service.

This year the Potato Nativity has spread to Westmorland General Hospital who have been raising money for the King’s Foodbank Kendal.

Nativities were on display last week and we saw at least 15 different scenes, with themes ranging from Star Wars to birthing pools.

Ward 16 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a disco themed nativityWard 16 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a disco themed nativity
Ward 16 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a disco themed nativity

Wards from Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust also got involved. It was amazing to see the creativity and fun that people put into them. Across the Bay, we raised around £350 for Lancaster District Homeless Action Service and Kings’ Foodbank Kendal

“Christmas is a time of joy and so we want to encourage teams from across the hospital to have some fun. A Nativity scene made from potatoes – who would have thought it? But it’s a great way to get people together and raise money for local charities.” Rev Amy Bland, Site Lead Chaplain at Westmorland General.

Alan started the Potato Nativity around 20 years ago as he felt that homeless charities need extra support over the Christmas period. This year as well as donating money to Lancaster District Homeless Action Service, HALS have also been collecting donations of food to pass on. Multiple trips needed to be made to drop donations off, as the wards have been so generous.

Pictures of the scenes can be seen on the Chaplaincy Facebook and Instagram pages (@chaplaincyuhmbt). Well done to everyone who took part and joined in the Christmas fun.

