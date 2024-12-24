'Potato Nativity' brings festive cheer for vital Lancaster charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wards and departments from across the Morecambe Bay Trust have been joining in the Christmas fun by creating nativity scenes out of potatoes while raising money for good causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Started at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary by Alan Dowswell, the Potato Nativity has been run by Hospital Alcohol Liaison Service (HALS) with the support of chaplaincy as a way of raising money for Lancaster District Homeless Action Service.

This year the Potato Nativity has spread to Westmorland General Hospital who have been raising money for the King’s Foodbank Kendal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nativities were on display last week and we saw at least 15 different scenes, with themes ranging from Star Wars to birthing pools.

Ward 16 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary with a disco themed nativity

Wards from Lancashire and South Cumbria Foundation Trust also got involved. It was amazing to see the creativity and fun that people put into them. Across the Bay, we raised around £350 for Lancaster District Homeless Action Service and Kings’ Foodbank Kendal

“Christmas is a time of joy and so we want to encourage teams from across the hospital to have some fun. A Nativity scene made from potatoes – who would have thought it? But it’s a great way to get people together and raise money for local charities.” Rev Amy Bland, Site Lead Chaplain at Westmorland General.

Alan started the Potato Nativity around 20 years ago as he felt that homeless charities need extra support over the Christmas period. This year as well as donating money to Lancaster District Homeless Action Service, HALS have also been collecting donations of food to pass on. Multiple trips needed to be made to drop donations off, as the wards have been so generous.

Pictures of the scenes can be seen on the Chaplaincy Facebook and Instagram pages (@chaplaincyuhmbt). Well done to everyone who took part and joined in the Christmas fun.