The Share the Harvest event will see Lancaster's Harvest Market return on Friday September 12 offering local producers, street food traders, crafts and community stalls, as well as music and arts performances.

This year’s event also features a full programme of events run by different local community groups and organisations – as well as a callout to people to join in and help harvest more fruit.

In 2024, 65 volunteers rescued a whopping 2.6 tonnes of apples which were either distributed to food clubs through the local charity Eggcup network, or juiced and turned into preserves.

"It's been an incredibly abundant year for seasonal fruit like plums, apples and pears," said Jay Godden, gleaning coordinator at Eggcup. He's also one of the team at Closing Loops, a project created to prevent waste and build a regenerative, closed loop economy in North Lancashire.

Jay said gleaning is an ancient practice where people would go to fields after the harvest and collect any crops that were left over. In our modern times, gleaning often simply means harvesting crops that would otherwise go to waste.

Jay and the Closing Loops Project coordinate the North Lancashire Gleaning Network who go out on trips harvesting apples, and other seasonal fruit and vegetables, that nobody else is able to pick.

This autumn, because of the abundant crop of seasonal fruit, a lot more trees need to be harvested than the Gleaning Network volunteers can get round to.

Jay said: "We welcome new volunteers to join our gleaning trips, which range from a couple of hours of picking apples in a local garden in Lancaster to half day trips across Lancashire for harvesting vegetables.

"For example, we regularly go to a kale farm near Ormskirk and delve into the fields of kale that has gone beyond the point where a commercial harvest would be viable, but it's still perfectly edible.

"During this time of year, we also encourage people to just go ahead and organise their own apple and fruit picking activities."

A ‘How to organise your own glean’ activity guide is available on the Share the Harvest website and people can borrow harvesting equipment for free from Eggcup.

After harvesting, there is also the question of what to do with a bumper crop. Moyna Hargest, one of the members of the Claver Hill Community Farm, invites people to bring their apples to her home and get them juiced in a massive juice press.

Anyone with more apples than they can deal with can take them along to Christ Church Apple Fest on Saturday September 20 to get juiced by passionate juicer and cider maker Ben Ruth.

And surplus fruit, as well as any other surplus crops, can be donated to Eggcup in Lancaster, Morecambe or Carnforth. Locations and opening times can be found at www.eggcup.org.

Over the coming weeks, there will also be apple days at Christ Church and Fairfield Community Orchard as well as at the historic Leighton Hall in Carnforth.

The full programme of events and activities can be seen online at www.foodfutures.org.uk/share-the-harvest

Share the Harvest is coordinated by North Lancashire’s sustainable food network FoodFutures and the Closing Loops project.

