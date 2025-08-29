The first sculpture (by Lancashire artist Anthony D Padgett) of the world famous artist Kurt Schwitters has been unveiled in Hannover (where he spent the first years of his life). Kurt Schwitters is to Germany like Van Gogh is to Holland and Picasso is to Spain.

Kurt Schwitters is to Germany like Van Gogh is to Holland and Picasso is to Spain. Van Gogh made expressive paintings of people and nature. He lived and made his art with passion and died unrecognised. Picasso made abstract collages and paintings, was prolific and famous. Kurt Schwitters made both abstract collages and expressive paintings of people and nature. He was both famous in Hannover and relatively unrecognised in Ambleside.

The sculpture location at GDA on Hildesheimer Straße 187 is adjacent to the address of Kurt Schwitters' Hannover Merzbau - 5 Waldhausenstraße, Hanover, Germany. This is where he significantly transformed his family home by building the Merzbau, a three-dimensional collage, over a period of 16 years.

Local artist Anthony with his sculpture at GDA Waldhaussen with centre Director Dagmar in Hannover

The sculpture is down the road from Stadtfriedhof Engesohde, the cemetery in which Schwitters is buried.

The project links Ambleside (UK) the last town he was based when he worked on his third Merzbau (and where he was first buried in 1948) with the first city he was based when he worked on the first Merzbau (and second placed he was buried in 1970).

Said Padgett “I am delighted that my sculpture is at GDA where it will inspire residents and visitors. Where it will be looked after with love. Across from the sculpture is 5 Waldhausenstrasse where Schwitters created his most important work, his Merzbau in the 1920s. The Merzbau was an art installation filling the inside of his house. A recreation of this can be seen at the Sprengel Museum in Hannover.

My other copy of the sculpture of Schwitters is at the Armitt Museum in Ambleside, England. This town is where he lived whilst creating his third and last Merzbau in Langdale in 1947, paid for by the New York Museum of Modern Art.

Picture: Dagmar Gebers (Director of GDA Waldhausen) with Anthony Padgett (left) at the unveiling

Ambleside is also where he was buried in 1948 , until he was moved in 1970 to the Stadtfriedhof Engesohde cemetery up the road from Waldhausenstrasse.

For Schwitters Hannover and Ambleside ar the 2 places that were his home. For me it is an honour and privilege to respect his genius in both locations. I hope that visitors, residents and their families at GDA will continue to receive many years of please re and inspiration from his work and his story.

BIO - Anthony D Padgett is an artist dancer and writer. Padgett has a varied artistic output, painting, sculpture performance, writing. In his projects around famous artists and poets he creates 100 artwords and then sites a sculpture in tribute to them. He has made projects of artists Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, and of poets Wilfred Owen and Humbert Wolfe.