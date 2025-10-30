Persimmon Homes welcomes Mindflow charity to Lancashire development

The Mindflow team at Persimmon's Brindle Park development

Persimmon Homes Lancashire recently welcomed mental health charity, Mindflow, to its Brindle Park development in Bamber Bridge, Preston.

Mindflow is a new charity, committed to addressing the high rates of poor mental health in the construction industry through the influence of football, with former England and Everton player Trevor Steven as their CEO.

The charity brings former football players on to construction sites to raise awareness of mental health, start conversations, and funds volunteers to train as mental health first aiders.

The recent session at Persimmon’s site was delivered through the charity’s ‘Talk Football, Talk Mental Health’ pilot, funded by its founding partner, Christopher Ward, which is taking place across the North West.

Backed by multiple former professional footballers, it was ex-England midfielder Paul Stewart who delivered an engaging, moving and well-attended talk to the site-team at Brindle Park.

Paul captured the room as he opened up about the challenges he has faced throughout his early life, professional career and post-retirement.

With honesty and sincerity, Paul discussed his own mental health journey over the years, before linking the conversation back to the construction industry and encouraging all in attendance to support their colleagues and loved ones with honest and open conversations about mental health.

Karl Wiseman, Deputy Regional Chair at Persimmon Homes, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Paul, Trevor and the wider Mindflow team to our Brindle Park development as part of our ongoing commitment to mental health awareness.

“Mindflow have created an innovative approach to a long-term issue within the construction industry and using football as a conversation starter is proving to be a match winning formula on our sites.

“We have received positive feedback and using football to break the ice has really resonated with our workforce. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about, and we are delighted to welcome Mindflow into the construction industry”

Trevor Steven, CEO at Mindflow, added: “We are delighted to be working with Persimmon and thank them for allowing us on to site to engage the workforce through the power of football. “

“Football speaks a universal language and unites people, sparking real conversations and breaking down barriers. It’s great to be working with a company who values its workforce’s health and wellbeing.”

For further information please visit www.Mindflow.Charity