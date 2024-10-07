Penrith care home residents celebrate World Animal Day with Claire’s Cool Creatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at HC-One’s Winters Park Care Home in Penrith, Cumbria, marked World Animal Day on 4th October 2024 with an exciting visit from a variety of animals.

World Animal Day is a global event that highlights the importance of animal welfare and works to raise standards for animals worldwide. In keeping with the day’s mission, the event at Winters Park aimed to connect residents with nature and educate them about the diverse species that share our planet.

The residents were treated to an educational and interactive experience thanks to Claire's Cool Creatures, an animal encounter company that brought along an array of animals to the 40-bed residential and dementia care home.

The visit featured creatures such as snakes, lizards, chickens, frogs, and guinea pigs, sparking interest and engagement from all.

Residents demonstrated courage, with some even draping snakes over their shoulders! The session was highly informative, with residents enthusiastically asking questions and learning fascinating new facts about the different species.

Jacqueline Johnstone, Care Home Manager at HC-One’s Cold Springs Park and Winters Park, commented:

“Lots of residents overcame their nerves and held all of the animals. We even had our very own therapy dog, Vinnie, on hand to make sure all of our guests behaved! Overall, everyone had a great time, and we all learned lots of new facts.”