Over £285,000 raised for disadvantaged children in the North West during property awards
The North West property industry showed their generosity last night as four Variety sunshine coaches were sponsored, these fully accessible vehicles for disabled and disadvantaged children will have a long-lasting impact for many years to come.
For the second year running, Home Bargains founder Tom Morris and George Downing, Chairman of the Downing Group, stunned the audience with on the spot donations of £50,000 each to purchase two new Variety Sunshine Coaches.
This was followed by Michael Gledhill of RWinvest, who also sponsored a full coach. Marc Goldberg of Together and John Morley of Legacie jointly purchased a sunshine coach, making an outstanding total of four coaches that will be on the road in 2025.
During the awards held in Manchester, B8RE were crowned Agent of the Year, with Maslow Capital claiming the Funder of the Year award as well as the individual award of Rising Star of the Year going to Bay Downing of the Downing Group.
Other awards handed out on the night included the Property Deal of the Year award in which Glenbrook, Moorfield & CBRE (as advisor) were recognised for the £105m transaction of the Lumina Village project development of 440 apartments in Trafford.
Fieldfisher were recognised as Professional Adviser of the Year for securing major appointments with Phoenix Group, Muse Places and St Michaels. The Sustainability Award was won by Keepmoat.
Concluding a successful evening, Lyn Staunton, Variety development director, said: “We are so very proud of our wonderful supporters, who are passionate about changing the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children in the North West. The property industry is filled with incredibly kind-hearted and generous individuals.
“This event not only celebrates excellence within the property sector but also highlights the community spirit that drives us all to make a difference. Each contribution, no matter how big or small, helps improve the lives of vulnerable children in our region. We are deeply grateful to everyone who participated and supported this worthy cause.
“We received a remarkable number of entries across all categories, making the judging process particularly challenging. We are thrilled to finally celebrate the winners and witness the joy on so many faces after their dedication and hard work has been recognised.”
The North West Props is supported by a board of the property sector’s biggest names. Board members in attendance last night included:
-
George Downing, Chairman of the Downing Group
-
Mark Hawthorn, CEO for Landmark Group
-
Richard Ainscough, Group CEO and Chairman for Network Space
-
Mark Bailey, Managing Director for Landwood Group
-
Paul Reeves
Additional support came from prominent companies such as Howden Specialty, Legacie, MCR Property Group, Shenton Group, RMG, DTRE and Renaker, who each play pivotal roles in shaping the property landscape of the North West.
Please see below for the winners in full:
WINNERS:
Agent of the Year - B8RE
Funder of the Year - Maslow Capital
Property Deal of the Year - Glenbrook, Moorfield & CBRE (as advisor)
Professional Advisor of the Year - Fieldfisher
Sustainability Award - Keepmoat
Rising Star of the Year - Bay Downing
