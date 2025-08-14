Online Safety Act not enough without digital skills, warns Manchester Founder

As new provisions of the UK’s Online Safety Act come into force, including stricter age verification measures such as face recognition, Hugh Shepherd, Founder of a new purpose-built social platform for children, Liaura, is calling for a broader approach to safeguarding young people online.

The Online Safety Act marks a significant step forward in protecting children from harmful content and interactions. However, Hugh Shepherd warns that focusing solely on control measures risks overlooking a critical element, building children’s digital capability from an early age.

Speaking about giving children the online tools needed to thrive, Hugh said, “Children today are true digital natives. They need more than barriers, they need the skills, confidence and critical thinking to navigate the online world safely and positively. The next generation won’t grow up with technology, they will shape it. By combining effective regulation with education and safe, innovative platforms, we can help children thrive in an increasingly complex digital world.”

From as young as six years old, children are video calling friends, playing games across multiple platforms, joining online communities and moving fluidly between physical and digital spaces. But without adequate education and support, they may lack the tools to manage online risks, build healthy screen habits, and reflect on their digital interactions.

Hugh Shepherd, Founder & CEO, Liaura

Recent developments suggest regulation alone struggles to keep pace with digital realties. In the days following the Act’s enforcement, VPN apps surged to the top of UK app store charts as users sought to bypass safety controls. Many adults and tech-savvy teens are finding workarounds such as burner accounts, encrypted messaging and device sharing.

Liaura prioritises wellbeing, reflection and calm online interaction. With support from Innovate UK and the Centre for Digital Innovation, Liaura will soft launch on 16th August. The platform is part of a wider movement advocating for a balanced approach to online safety.