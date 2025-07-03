Olly Murs checks on emotional fan and fulfils a dream

Zak’s mum, Catherine Weston-Armstrong commented afterwards: “Zak had an amazing day and meeting Olly was his dream. For him to take the time to come and see if he was ok was kind and thoughtful. Zak can’t wait to see Olly perform again.”

He wont have to wait long. Olly got in touch with Cartmel racecourse after the concert and has sent Zak and his family free tickets to his gig in North Wales on the 4th July. Cartmel Racecourse has also invited Zak and his family back to enjoy a day's racing in July and sent him a racecard signed by Olly.

Pop sensation Olly Murs delivered an unforgettable performance at Cartmel Racecourse last Friday, thrilling a crowd of more than 13,000 fans on a warm, dry evening last Friday. From his first song to the last, Murs had the audience on their feet, playing all his number one hits and keeping energy levels sky-high.

The biggest roar of the night came for his smash hit “Dance With Me Tonight”, as the entire crowd sang along and danced in unison, creating a magical atmosphere that will live long in the memory. The audience spanned three generations of Cumbrians, with fans from ages six to sixty all joining in the celebration.

As the final notes echoed across the racecourse, concertgoers left buzzing, many declaring it “The best Cartmel concert ever.” The event cements Cartmel Racecourse’s growing reputation as one of the north west's top venues for live music. Previous performers have included Sir Tom Jones, Sir Cliff Richard, Simply Red and BBC Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay.

2 . Contributed Olly Murs performing at Cartmel Racecourse last Friday Photo: Submitted Photo Sales