Olly Murs checks on emotional fan and fulfils a dream

By Colin Sneath
Contributor
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
That’s 11 year old Zak from Chorley declared the best night of his life. He travelled to Cartmel Racecourse in the Lake District last Friday to see his pop hero Olly Murs perform. After 6 hours waiting at the front, the concert was in full swing and Olly came down to say hello to the crowd at the end of a song when he noticed Zak was emotional and a little overcome with atmosphere (and seeing his hero perform). So he came over to check and make sure he was ok. He then dedicated the next song to Zak.

Zak’s mum, Catherine Weston-Armstrong commented afterwards: “Zak had an amazing day and meeting Olly was his dream. For him to take the time to come and see if he was ok was kind and thoughtful. Zak can’t wait to see Olly perform again.”

He wont have to wait long. Olly got in touch with Cartmel racecourse after the concert and has sent Zak and his family free tickets to his gig in North Wales on the 4th July. Cartmel Racecourse has also invited Zak and his family back to enjoy a day's racing in July and sent him a racecard signed by Olly.

Pop sensation Olly Murs delivered an unforgettable performance at Cartmel Racecourse last Friday, thrilling a crowd of more than 13,000 fans on a warm, dry evening last Friday. From his first song to the last, Murs had the audience on their feet, playing all his number one hits and keeping energy levels sky-high.

The biggest roar of the night came for his smash hit “Dance With Me Tonight”, as the entire crowd sang along and danced in unison, creating a magical atmosphere that will live long in the memory. The audience spanned three generations of Cumbrians, with fans from ages six to sixty all joining in the celebration.

As the final notes echoed across the racecourse, concertgoers left buzzing, many declaring it “The best Cartmel concert ever.” The event cements Cartmel Racecourse’s growing reputation as one of the north west's top venues for live music. Previous performers have included Sir Tom Jones, Sir Cliff Richard, Simply Red and BBC Radio 2 DJ Vernon Kay.

Olly Murs at Cartmel Racecourse

1. Contributed

Olly Murs at Cartmel Racecourse Photo: Submitted

Olly Murs performing at Cartmel Racecourse last Friday

2. Contributed

Olly Murs performing at Cartmel Racecourse last Friday Photo: Submitted

Olly Murs at Cartmel Racecourse

3. Contributed

Olly Murs at Cartmel Racecourse Photo: Submitted

Olly Murs in concert at Cartmel Racecourse in form of a 13000 fans

4. Contributed

Olly Murs in concert at Cartmel Racecourse in form of a 13000 fans Photo: Submitted

