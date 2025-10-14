Ofsted rates 3D 360 Good in all areas with Strong Learner Outcomes

Learners and Trainer on one of 3D 360's Skills Bootcamps.

3D 360 has achieved a ‘Good’ rating in every category following its first full Ofsted inspection, recognising the quality, consistency and impact of its training programmes across the North West.

Inspectors highlighted that learners gain in-demand job skills, quickly applying them in real-world settings with most progressing into jobs, self-employment or increased responsibilities.

Key findings include:

Industry-aligned training designed with employers, including the new Electric Vehicles Skills Bootcamp, giving learners recognised, career-ready qualifications.

Expert trainers delivering practical, experience-led teaching, bringing topics like 3D printing, 3D CAD and EV systems to life.

Strong outcomes, with learners completing courses successfully, many achieving merit and distinction grades.

Hands-on resources, including EV training facilities, 3D printers for each learner, and evening and weekend clinics to fit around commitments.

Safeguarding and support ensuring learners feel safe, with guidance on cybersecurity, workplace readiness, and ongoing career growth.

“In this, our first full Ofsted inspection, being rated Good in all areas is a proud moment for our team and our learners. It recognises the quality of our teaching, the strength of our employer partnerships, and our hands-on approach - from giving each learner a 3D printer to working on real equipment. We are focused on helping organisations and people build in demand skills that lead to economic growth and meaningful careers across the North West” says Paul Bullock, Managing Director, 3D 360.

3D 360 delivers training through a blend of online and onsite sessions for individuals and organisations across Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside, supported by centres in Leigh and Whitehaven and outreach locations across the North West.

Its DfE funded Skills Bootcamps include Advanced Manufacturing, IMI Accredited Electric and Hybrid Vehicle, Nuclear Project Management and Pivot to Space.

The Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamps appeal to a very broad audience, attracting individuals and organisations from many industry sectors. This 10 week modular course includes a 3D printer for every participant and explores 3D printing, CAD, robotics, AI, VR/AR and Industry 4.0.

Those focused on automotive safety and electrification choose IMI Accredited Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Skills Bootcamps, an 8 day Level 4 programme and entry route into IMI TechSafe™ recognition and the IMI Professional Register.

A variety of professionals step into Nuclear Project Management Skills Bootcamps, an 8 day Level 3 APM qualification covering planning, risk, sustainability and career preparation.

Companies seeking growth opportunities looking upward take Pivot to Space Skills Bootcamps, an 8 day pathway for organisations and individuals to map their existing strengths to the growing space sector, including industry contacts and funding routes.

