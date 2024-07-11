NWAA launches Golf Event at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has launched an exclusive charity golf event at one of the most prestigious golf courses in the country.

On Thursday the 8th of August the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club will be opening its doors for NWAA to host the unique event.

The charity is calling on golf aficionados to join Team NWAA. Not only will you be supporting a lifesaving charity, but you’ll get a chance to play at one of the UK’s top courses.

Supporting the local Charity is ex-Manchetser United players, who were part of the Class of 92, including Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nikki Butt. Four-ball teams also include senior directors from the largest home construction companies, Taylor Wimpey and nationwide retail company Ryman.

The Captain for the 2023/24 season at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Mike Wilson said: “Royal Lytham has, since 1886, hosted numerous championships, including Opens, Ryder cups, Walker cups, Ladies Opens, and more. And been graced by the likes of Bobby Jones and Severiano Ballesteros.

“I know that those heroes of yesteryear would be proud, and supportive of the North West Air Ambulance Charity Golf Day. I look forward to seeing you on the links this coming August, and experiencing the warm hospitality that Royal Lytham is so famed for.”

By signing up for a four-ball team, you’ll get entry into the 18-hole competition, a goody bag, food on arrival, Beat the Pro on the 9th hole, drinks and snacks at the halfway house, entry into the auction and prize presentation as well as a two-course dinner.

The charity relies on the support of the general public during events like these as they aren’t part of the NHS and receive no government funding. So far this year, the charity has been called to over 1,500 missions across the North West, 412 of those were in Lancashire.

Emma Pearson, Fundraising Manager at NWAA said: “We are very privileged to have been offered such a great opportunity and have been overwhelmed by the support from organizations in the region. Royal Lytham is one of the most prestigious courses in the North West and the golf day is guaranteed to be a special experience for any teams taking part. We still have a couple more teams available and would love to see you on the course.”

To sign up for the Royal Lytham Charity Golf event and for sponsorship opportunities on the golf course, follow this https://www.nwairambulance.org.uk/events/golfday/