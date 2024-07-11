Northstone starts work at new Lancaster development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning housebuilder, Northstone has commenced groundworks at its latest site acquisition in Lancaster. The new residential scheme on Scotforth Road has entered the first phase with the appointment of BSH Remediation to site, specialists in a wide range of remediation, geotechnical and environmental development solutions.

Now on site to commence earthworks in preparation for build later this year, the new development, Breacla, will be a stunning collection of new homes ranging from 1-bedroom apartments to 5-bedroom detached homes, boasting some of the largest house types in the Northstone portfolio with over 2000sq ft of luxury living space on offer.

Breacla, aptly named meaning ‘movement of slow and shallow river water’ pays homage to the nearby river, Burrow Beck and will feature 70 properties on completion. With a Northstone sales office or ‘Huddle’ due on site later this year, it will be 2025 before the show home is ready for viewings.

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director from Northstone said: “We are delighted with the purchase of this new site for Northstone, our first in Lancaster and what we anticipate will become a flagship development for a stunning array of house types we will be bringing to market.

“As a thriving business, we have exciting plans for the future with significant land acquisition in the right locations intrinsic to our growth strategy and our ambitions to more than triple output over the coming five years.

“Adding Lancaster as a catchment enables us to move our presence in the UK even further North and with its educational offering, history, culture and transport links makes this a really exciting development we are proud to build in our unique style with the utmost quality and eco-credentials that Northstone is renowned for.”

The homes at Breacla will boast a number of eco-leading features, including solar panels, car charging points and triple glazed windows – maximizing thermal efficiency while minimizing outside noise – as well as an intelligent heating system that utilizes smart technology to intuitively adapt to your daily routine, ultimately reducing both financial and environmental costs. A heat recovery ventilation system will also be fitted to provide a constant supply of fresh filtered air, maintaining the air quality throughout the home.

Breacla on Scotforth Road will be a mix of 2,3-,4- and 5-bedroom homes with one-bedroom apartments built under Section 106 to provide affordable housing in the area.

For more information on Northstone, please visit www.northstone.co.uk