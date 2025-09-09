Northstone set to unveil first showhome at Breacla in Lancaster

The wait is over as leading housebuilder, Northstone, is opening its first showhome this weekend at its new Lancaster development.

The stunning Sixteen20 four-bedroom detached home will be opening to view at Breacla on Scotforth Road this Saturday, 13 September, from 11 am to 4 pm. Complimentary hot drinks, soft drinks and choice of cakes and tray bakes will also be available from Java John’s coffee cart all day.

Breacla is set to offer modern family living at its finest and potential purchasers are invited to visit the site to meet the team and witness first-hand how the housebuilder brings new homes to life unlike any others.

Spanning 1,620 sq, the Sixteen20 offers a spacious and stylish four-bedroom, two-bathroom layout that epitomises modern open-plan living. With its symmetrical frontage and high ceilings, the home radiates timeless charm while embracing contemporary design with Scandinavian influence.

Street scene at Northstone's Breacla development

The Sixteen20 also benefits from plentiful natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling, triple-glazed windows and coupled with the higher ceilings gives a real sense of space in each room. Designed for modern families, the development is surrounded by Lancaster’s vibrant amenities and beautiful countryside, all within easy reach of the city centre and Lancaster University.

As with all Northstone homes, the Sixteen20 includes a host of thoughtful premium fixtures and finishes including fully fitted Roundel kitchen with Haier induction hob oven with built-in air fryer, Hoover dishwasher and Hoover energy-efficient fridge/freezer; and externally, EV charging points are installed as standard.

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “This is a much-anticipated launch in Lancaster as we have already had so many positive enquiries since we first moved onto the land. I am delighted we are now finally open so everyone can explore a Northstone home firsthand and experience what modern, eco-friendly family living looks like in real life. It’s only when you walk through the doors of our homes that you understand and appreciate the meticulous design standards, build quality, and community-driven vision Northstone is bringing to the Breacla development.”

The showhomes interior has been expertly styled by designer Sarah Mather from Fig Home, whose signature style blends elegance with comfort that is relatable to visitors and which highlight the home’s architectural strengths with an inviting, family-friendly feel.

On completion the Breacla development will feature 70 homes in a choice of 10 designs. Located at the gateway to Lancaster, Breacla blends thoughtful design with convenience, connecting residents to outstanding schools, cultural landmarks, green space, and excellent transport links.

Interested buyers can now visit the Huddle and showhome which is open every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am – 4pm.

For more information on Northstone, please visit www.northstone.co.uk