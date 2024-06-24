North West Sees Surge in LGBTQ+ Travel Searches This Summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As people across the UK celebrate Pride Month, new research has revealed the places which have seen the biggest rise in people looking for LGBTQ+ holidays.

The research, carried out by Together Travel, revealed the UK has seen a 52.21% rise in searches for LGBTQ+ holidays (and 297 related key words) over the past 5 years.

The North West also saw a big rise, with Cumbria leading the way with a 57.41% rise. 5 years ago, there were only an average of 540 searches a month for LGBTQ+ holidays, but this has now rocketed to 850.

Merseyside came second with a 41.00% rise in searches, followed by Greater Manchester with a 35.07% increase.

Place: % change Cumbria 57.41% Merseyside 41.00% Greater Manchester 35.07% Cheshire 33.72% Lancashire 20.00%

Zak Ali from Together Travel said, “going on holiday is often the highlight of the year, where you can relax, explore, and make memories. But doing so as your true self can really turn a trip into an empowering and liberating experience.

“Seeing a rise in searches for LGBTQ+ holidays is a reminder that people are looking for places where they can feel safe and be their authentic selves.

“It’s encouraging to see more individuals prioritise their wellbeing, and the freedom to express their identity when going on holiday, without fear or judgement.