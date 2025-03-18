North West Regional Quality Improvement Lead shortlisted as finalist for Care Home Catering Awards 2025

Rachel Keys, HC-One’s Regional Quality Improvement Lead for the North West region, has being shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘Above & Beyond Special Award’ category by the judging panel at the Care Home Catering Awards 2025.

The Care Home Catering Awards offer the chance for members to nominate the unsung talented chefs and catering team heroes within their organisation. The awards are committed to celebrating organisations, teams and individuals for their outstanding work, dedication, innovation and quality to care homes across the UK.

Rachel has been shortlisted as a finalist for her exceptional dedication to improving thenutritional wellbeing of elderly and vulnerable individuals living in a residential care setting.

With over 30 years of experience in the care sector, primarily in Nursing Dementia settings, Rachel’s career began as a weekend Kitchen and Laundry Assistant before advancing through roles such as Care Assistant, Senior Care Assistant, Deputy Home Manager, and Home Manager.

Care Home Catering Awards 2025 finalist logo

She also worked in hospital settings, including a stroke ward and A&E, before returning to care homes, where her passion lies. Rachel joined HC-One in 2017 as a Turnaround Manager and transitioned into her current role of Regional Quality Improvement Lead in for the North West region in 2021.

Rachel works closely with teams to enhance service delivery, focusing on resident wellbeing, safety, compliance, and dining experience for HC-One’s North West care homes. Rachel exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond in her role as a clinical professional with a passion for catering.

Rachel’s exceptional dedication, innovative approach, and unwavering commitment to improving the nutritional wellbeing of residents living in HC-One care homes sets her apart from what is typically expected in her role. She dedicates her time to enhancing resident’s dining experiences,ensuring menu compliance, and supporting homes with weight management.

Nutrition and mealtimes are crucial for resident wellbeing, particularly for those living with dementia, who may struggle with appetite, recognising food, or swallowing. A well-balanced diet can help maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of malnutrition, and support cognitive function and physical health.

Care Home Catering Awards 2025 finalist icon

Rachel believes that mealtimes are essential for residents living with dementia. A well-structured dining experience encourages eating, reduces the risk of malnutrition, and enhances their overall wellbeing.

The social aspect of mealtimes is equally important, as sharing meals in a familiar environment helps reduce isolation, promote engagement, and create a sense of routine and comfort.

Her proactive approach ensures that residents with specific dietary needs receive safe and enjoyable meals, significantly reducing the risks of choking and malnutrition. Rachel provides comprehensive training and support to others including providing guidance to chefs and colleagues, transforming the way mealtimes are approached.

Her hands-on support and wealth of knowledge have elevated the standards of catering across our homes, fostering a culture of continuous learning and excellence. Rachel provides personalised care and her compassion and understanding of the residents’ needs shine through in every decision she makes.

HC-One’s Rachel Keys, Regional Quality Improvement Lead for the North West region

She takes the time to get to know each resident, accommodating their dietary restrictions and preferences, and ensuring that every meal is both nutritious and enjoyable. Her personalised attention creates an environment where residents feel truly valued and cared for.

Her efforts ensure that residents not only receive nutritious meals but also enjoy a sense of community and belonging. The Care Home Catering Forum and Awards will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Farmers and Fletchers, Barbican London, where the winners will be announced and receive a special trophy.

Rachel was nominated by Pete Coles, Group Development Chef at HC-One, who commented: “Being shortlisted as a finalist at these prestigious awards is a testament to the passion and dedication Rachel demonstrates. She goes above and beyond to provide the kindest care to residents living in our care homes and provides support to her colleague and her nomination and shortlisting is thoroughly deserved.”

Hearing of the news of being shortlisted as a finalist, Rachel said:“It is an honour to be shortlisted at these prestigious awards and I want to recognise the hard-work and dedication of the entire team in supporting our great work. Everyone at HC-One is committed to delivering the kindest possible care for residents and providing good food forms a crucial part of this mission.

“Working in catering within the care sector is highly rewarding – there’s great career progression, flexible working hours and you get to play a vital role in maintaining the health and wellbeing of residents.”