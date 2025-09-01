North West consumers among UK’s greenest according says survey

UK consumers’ willingness to pay more for a greener product varies significantly across the UK, according to a new survey published this month by the National Bed Federation (NBF), which highlighted that consumers in the North West are among the most willing to pay more for a ‘greener’ mattress.

In a poll of 1,000 people who had bought a mattress in the past year, 80% of consumers in the region said they were willing to pay more for a sustainably manufactured product that reduced landfill at the end of its life, compared to a UK average of 73%, and a stark contrast with other regions, including Scotland, where barely half (55%) said they would pay a premium to reduce waste.

Only Northern Ireland (84%) and the North East (83%) showed consumers were willing to pay more for a sustainably manufactured mattress.

The age of consumers was also likely to influence their appetite to be kinder to the environment, with many more Millennials and Gen Z likely to go green when buying a mattress than older consumers.

Simon Williams, the NBF's head of marketing and membership

Younger consumers are driving a shift towards sustainability in the mattress market, and overall 90% of 25-34 year olds, and 84% of those aged 35-44 years old said they would be willing to pay more for a sustainably designed mattress, helping to reduce the number sent to landfill.

However, only 59% of over-55s said they would be prepared to pay extra for this kind of sustainably designed product.

The survey also highlighted major differences in how people choose to dispose of their old mattresses. While 17.5% took their mattress to the local tip, a slight drop from 21% the previous year, fewer people overall are using removal services provided by retailers. Just 13.5% opted to have their old mattress taken away by the company delivering their new one, down from 17.5% in the previous year’s report.

Older shoppers appear to value the convenience of retailer removal services more than younger ones: almost 22% of over-55s used this method, while just 3% of 16–24s and 25–34s did the same. Older consumers were also more likely to arrange for their local council to collect their mattress, whereas the 35–54 age group was most likely to pay for collection by a specialist mattress recycling company.

Mattress on flatbed truck

Among younger buyers, online platforms are emerging as a popular way to give old mattresses a second life. Nearly 10% of under-35s gave their old mattress away through an online marketplace, compared to fewer than 2% of those aged 45–54.

The survey also found that environmental awareness is continuing to shape disposal choices. A significant 77.5% of respondents said they would be influenced in their disposal decision if they knew their old mattress was being properly recycled and not sent to landfill – a figure almost unchanged from last year.

Simon Williams, the NBF’s head of marketing and membership, said: “It’s really encouraging to see younger generations embracing sustainable choices, both in how they shop and how they dispose of unwanted products. But it’s clear that the industry still has work to do to engage older consumers and provide clearer, more convenient routes to recycling. The more we can do to help customers make greener decisions, the better for everyone – and the planet.”

The NBF continues to support responsible manufacturing with a range of resources, including its industry-wide Pledge for Our Planet scheme, which helps its members become more sustainable, as well as ongoing research into the availability of local mattress recycling schemes.

Old mattresses

Consumer Tips: How to Make a More Sustainable Mattress Choice

Look for the NBF label – It ensures your mattress meets relevant safety, cleanliness of fillings, and trade description standards.

– It ensures your mattress meets relevant safety, cleanliness of fillings, and trade description standards. Ask your retailer about disposal options – Some offer take-back services or work with local recycling schemes.

– Some offer take-back services or work with local recycling schemes. Consider resale or donation – If your old mattress is in good condition, you might be able to give it away via online platforms or donate it to a reuse charity.

– If your old mattress is in good condition, you might be able to give it away via online platforms or donate it to a reuse charity. Avoid landfill – Local councils and specialist recycling firms may offer more sustainable collection alternatives.