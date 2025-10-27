North Lancashire marina named as national finalist in Dog Friendly Awards 2025

Maggie on the Lancaster Canal towpath near Tewitfield Marina

A canal-side holiday destination in North Lancashire has been recognised among the UK’s most welcoming stays for dogs and their owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tewitfield Marina has been named as one of the top three finalists in the Dog Friendly Awards 2025, in the Cottages and Self-Catering category (6+ properties).

The prestigious competition is organised by DogFriendly.co.uk and celebrates UK destinations that go above and beyond to offer exceptional experiences for dogs and their owners. Winners will be announced at a special ceremony hosted at the Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London on Thursday 20 November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overlooking the Lancaster Canal, Tewitfield Marina is renowned for its scenic setting and “dog-tastic” welcome. The collection of self-catering holiday apartments and stone-built cottages offers everything canine guests could need — from comfy dog beds and food bowls to towels, wooden gates for ground-floor balconies and a complimentary doggy gift pack on arrival.

Paddy enjoying the view at Tewitfield Marina

Guests also enjoy access to miles of scenic canal-side walks, with a dog-friendly pub and café just minutes away, plus an emergency vet, pet shops and supermarkets all close by.

Rachel Bell is Head of Marketing and Business Development at Lake District Estates, which operates Tewitfield Marina. She says: “This is fantastic news - especially since these awards are chosen by the public! We know that dogs are part of the family and many of our guests choose to holiday with us because they trust we’ll always go the extra mile for both dogs and their owners.

“It’s already a real honour to be recognised as one of the UK’s most dog-friendly destinations, and we can’t wait to find out if we take home the top prize next month!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tewitfield Marina is part of the family-run Lake District Estates group, which owns and operates a range of award-winning visitor attractions, holiday parks and heritage properties across Cumbria and Lancashire.