Nine-year-old Preston lad takes on 100km fundraising challenge for The Brain Charity
Over the course of the month, Fraser is running an astonishing 100km to raise funds and awareness for The Brain Charity. Fraser’s goal is to run 3–4km every day—sometimes pushing himself even further, with a few 5km runs already under his belt. That’s a huge feat for anyone, let alone someone in year five! But Fraser’s motivation goes far beyond the finish line.
Inspired by loved ones
Fraser, who is currently undergoing an assessment for autism, has always seen the world through a unique lens—and he’s proud of it. He’s using that same perspective to channel his energy into something truly meaningful.
His challenge is deeply personal. Fraser is running not only to support The Brain Charity, but also in honour of his Great Gran Pam, who is living with Alzheimer’s, and in memory of his Auntie Mandie—affectionately known as "Mantie Mandie"—who tragically passed away in February 2025 due to a sudden brain haemorrhage.
Fraser said: “I chose to do this challenge as I wanted to help other people in any way I could.
“The Brain Charity is one that has lots of connections to things that have happened to me and my family, and I hope the money will help them continue their hard work helping lots of people.”
Smashing his target
Fraser set an initial fundraising goal of £200—but with overwhelming support from his community, he’s already more than doubled that, raising over £600 (and counting as of writing this!). Every pound raised will go toward supporting individuals and families affected by neurological conditions.
His mum, Sarah Cooper said: "Fraser’s gran was always such a bubbly, caring lady. Watching her battle Alzheimer’s for so many years has been heartbreaking, but Fraser is determined to help others who are affected by neurological conditions in her honour.
“His little legs are going to have to work hard to get through 100km, but he’s to help other families who need support just like we did.”
Fraser’s challenge details:
- Challenge: 100km in April
- Age: 9 years old
- Charity Beneficiary: The Brain Charity
- Cause: To raise funds and awareness for those affected by any neurological condition.
- To Donate: https://www.justgiving.com/page/fras-100kapril