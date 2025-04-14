NHS Investment Paying Off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the autumn, the Chancellor announced a £26 billion investment into the NHS, and I am thrilled to say that it is already making a significant difference, with 80,000 patients benefitting from faster cancer diagnoses all clears, between July 2024 and January 2025. This marks a notable improvement in the NHS waiting times and shows the Government’s commitment to putting patients first.

A major part of this success is the introduction of new measures to boost cancer detection, including a focus on providing more out-of-hours appointments. This has paid off: over 76% of patients are now receiving their cancer diagnosis, or being given the all-clear, within 28 days – a clear increase on the previous year.

This improvement is not just in terms of numbers. It’s about ending the worry that many have faced, waiting months for vital tests and diagnoses. In my many years working on health policy, I have seen the impact waiting for diagnosis or treatment can have on people, particularly with cancer. It’s heartbreaking to hear stories where a quicker diagnosis could have meant less ferocious treatment or a better prognosis. The quicker turnaround means patients can begin treatment sooner, if necessary, which is not only better for the patient but also cheaper for our health service.

The difference in this year’s figures demonstrates how investment in both infrastructure and care systems can improve outcomes for patients, reduce anxiety, and ultimately save lives.

It also shows that the Government is making good on its promises to cut waiting lists. Since July, waiting lists have been reduced with over 2 million additional appointments delivered across the country. It’s clear that government support is having an impact, and the focus is on ensuring the NHS has the resources it needs to meet increasing demand.

The Government is also making good on its promise to get more GPs onto the frontline by the end of March. The target was 1,000 GPs and the latest figures show an additional 1,503 GPs are now working in the NHS. This is yet another way which waiting lists will continue to be cut and more care delivered in the community.

It has also been recently announced that community pharmacies are set to become even more integral to patient care, thanks to increased investment through the Labour Government’s Plan for Change. This includes offering the morning-after pill free of charge at pharmacies across the UK, ending the so-called “postcode lottery” for women seeking this vital medication.

Patients will also now have easier access to mental health support, with pharmacies able to help those prescribed antidepressants. These reforms aim to cut red tape and bureaucracy, enabling pharmacy teams to offer more services and free up valuable GP time. This, in turn, is expected to help cut waiting lists even further.

The combination of improved cancer detection, expanded pharmacy services, and a significant investment into the NHS represents a real step toward the Government's commitment to improving healthcare access across the UK. Patients are already seeing the benefits, and the results of these efforts will continue to build momentum as we move further into 2025.

This Government’s will continue to prioritise supporting a free national health system, which is available to all, and I am glad to see the positive impact this investment is having on patients up and down the country.