New £300k luxury Scandinavian-style lodge now available at Carnforth holiday park

Pure Leisure Group is set to unveil a brand new luxury lodge unlike anything seen across its parks to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-bedroom ‘Kos’ lodge by renowned manufacturers YourRetreats is launching exclusively at The Yealands, at South Lakeland Leisure Village in Warton, and offers a bold new standard in contemporary holiday home living.

Set on a prime plot and available at £300,000, this 2025 model marks a first installation of a Kos home for Pure Leisure Group which combines cutting-edge design with high-spec materials and exceptional space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 22ft x 45ft, the Kos holiday home offers more than 10% more width than traditional twin lodges, giving it the feel of a stylish inner-city apartment, reimagined in a peaceful countryside setting.

The Kos lodge has an opening weekend with Pure Leisure Group.

Key features include:

Full glass frontage for natural light and stunning views

Scandinavian-inspired craftsmanship with long-lasting composite timber cladding

LED mood lighting and a built-in media wall with statement feature cladding

Spacious open plan living area perfect for entertaining or relaxing

Brand new wooden decking to enjoy the outdoors in style

Fully compliant with BS 3632:2023 residential lodge standards

Owner of Pure Leisure Group, John Morphet, said: “This isn’t just a new lodge style; it’s a complete redefinition of what luxury lodge living can be. The Kos model from YourRetreats is packed with intelligent design, luxury finishes and a level of comfort and natural light that has to be seen to be believed.

“Inspired by the quality of Scandinavian craftsmanship, the Kos range focuses on the finest details that create a totally memorable experience. As soon as you enter the Kos the high-quality finish and open-plan living create an instant feeling of comfort.”

Bedroom in the Kos lodge.

To mark the launch, Pure Leisure Group is inviting prospective buyers and guests to a special opening event at The Yealands, South Lakeland Leisure Village, on Saturday August 2 from noon until 4pm. Guests will be among the first to tour the lodge and speak with the team about ownership opportunities.

For more information visit www.pureleisure.co.uk