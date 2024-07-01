Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Domain, a new luxury boutique hotel, is set to open its doors in Lancaster’s historic quarter later this summer.

Located on New Street, just a stone’s throw from the iconic Lancaster Castle and Cathedral, Domain offers an unparalleled experience for tourists, luxury travellers, design enthusiasts, and business travellers alike.

Housed in a 300-year-old Grade 2 listed Georgian building, Domain is being restored and converted in line with best sustainability practices, using local trades and suppliers, and running entirely on renewable power. The architectural work for Domain was carried out by local architects HPA, experts in heritage conversions. The interiors, designed by the multi-award-winning local firm Keyhole Interiors, reflect a unique blend of modern class and historic character. Each of the seven rooms is uniquely designed, ranging from cozy to spacious, including an attic bedroom with a freestanding bath. Interconnecting rooms are available for families and groups.

While Domain will not offer on-site dining, it has partnering with some of Lancaster’s finest independent restaurants and cafes, ensuring guests can explore the best local food and drink. "When we visit different cities, we don’t just want to stay somewhere inspiring, we want to explore the best local food and drink," says founder Tom Charrier, “so we’re partnering with the best local food and drink places so that our guests can enjoy the best Lancaster has to offer.”

One of Domain boutique hotel's 7 individual rooms

Developers Philippa and Tom Charrier have made a conscious effort to champion local businesses throughout the development and operation of Domain. The hotel uses high quality materials from local suppliers for the construction, including bespoke joinery, and artisan furnishings, and also supports local businesses through the use of locally sourced, organic handmade toiletries and supplies. "Our collaboration with local artisans and suppliers is a testament to the fantastic quality and unique stories behind these businesses," says Tom Charrier. "We are proud to showcase their provenance and craftsmanship, making Domain not just a hotel, but a celebration of our region’s talent.

Domain boasts a guest lounge and offers in-room massages and beauty treatments through partnerships with local providers. The hotel’s design is both classy and understated, with a focus on luxury and high quality.

"We are thrilled to bring Domain to Lancaster," says Philippa Charrier. "Our passion for sustainable development and enhancing wellbeing is reflected in every aspect of the hotel. It really going to breath new life into this part of the city centre.”

