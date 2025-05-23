New five-star QS rating for Lancaster University

Lancaster University has been awarded 5 Stars for overall performance in a prestigious global QS rating.

The QS Stars rating system assesses universities against best practices, and was developed by leading higher education insight specialist Quacquarelli Symonds.

Lancaster is one of only 16 UK institutions with an overall five-star rating, and one of 129 universities worldwide.

The University received five-star ratings for teaching, facilities, subject rankings (Linguistics), employability, good governance, environmental impact, research, innovation and knowledge transfer, and global engagement.

Lancaster is one of only five UK-based universities to receive five stars for innovation and knowledge transfer, and one of eight in the UK to score five stars for good governance. The University is one of 27 and 47 worldwide respectively in these categories.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Rebecca Lingwood said: “We are delighted to receive such high scores across a diverse range of categories, reflecting the positive work underway right across the University.

“This is fantastic recognition of our commitment to delivering the highest quality research, teaching and student experience, while making a difference to communities locally, nationally and globally.”

Lancaster achieved maximum scores in a range of measures that contribute to the individual categories, including overall student satisfaction, which supports the teaching assessment, and academic reputation, which feeds into research.

Other measures in which the University received maximum marks include career support service, graduate employment rate, environmental sustainability policies and international collaborations.

Figures correct as of 23rd May 2025.