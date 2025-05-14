New executive headteacher says football management career helps him build strong teams in education

A new executive headteacher says his experience in football management will guide him as he takes the helm of eight Lancashire schools.

The Alternative School Trust (TAS), a respected network of eight independent specialist schools, has announced the appointment of Neil Reynolds as its new executive headteacher.

Neil brings with him more than 25 years of experience in education, as well as transferable skills from his time as a football manager.

He has held senior leadership roles at institutions including Preston College, Fulwood High School and South Shore Academy in Blackpool, while his football career includes a spell managing FC United of Manchester, the breakaway club formed by Manchester United fans, and his current role managing Warrington Rylands.

He cites his experience in sport as a valuable skill that has helped him to build strong, united teams in education that work together to achieve shared goals.

Neil said: “Having led teams on and off the pitch, I’ve seen first-hand how strong leadership and trust can bring people together to achieve great things. I’m incredibly proud to be part of a team leading such a transformative organisation as TAS.

“We provide the kind of responsive, human-centred education that so many of our pupils have missed out on.

“My aim as Executive Head is to continue strengthening the trust’s cohesion and strategic focus, while ensuring each campus retains its unique character and close ties to the communities we serve."

Known for its pioneering relationship-led and hybrid educational model, TAS offers bespoke support for pupils with social, emotional, and mental health needs, many of which hold Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and have been excluded from mainstream education.

Neil will play a strategic role within TAS while being actively involved in the day-to-day life of each school.

He will also be part of a wider strategy to raise the visibility of TAS and forge stronger partnerships across Lancashire and beyond.

Kirsty-Anne Pugh, founder of The Alternative School Trust, said Neil’s appointment came as TAS continued to grow and strengthen its senior leadership team.

She said: “Neil’s experience, calm leadership style, and deep understanding of the young people we work with make him a natural fit. He knows that this work is about more than just education, it’s about helping pupils feel safe, valued, and supported.

“Neil’s already shown that he can turn ideas into real, positive change, and we’re excited to keep building on that together.”

TAS offers an array of innovative provisions that extend beyond the classroom. From narrowboat-based learning and mobile education buses to virtual tutoring and therapeutic interventions, the trust remains at the forefront of alternative education.

Neil added: “Too many pupils are written off by systems not designed for their needs. TAS shows what’s possible when we listen, adapt and invest in young people as individuals. We’re not just helping students catch up, we’re helping them reimagine what success can look like.”