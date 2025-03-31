New Accountancy and Finance Recruitment agency launches in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster welcomes a new player in the recruitment sector with the launch of Turver Jones Ltd, a business dedicated to connecting businesses with top-tier accountancy and finance professionals. Founded by James Turver, a seasoned recruiter with over 12 years experience, the company aims to simplify the hiring process for both employers and job seekers.

Turver Jones offers a streamlined approach to recruitment, focusing on roles ranging from accountants and financial controllers to directors. Their process involves understanding client needs, sourcing and vetting candidates, and providing ongoing support post-placement. This ensures that businesses find the right talent efficiently and effectively. ​

For professionals seeking new opportunities, Turver Jones provides confidential consultations, offering valuable market insights and career advice without the pressure of immediate job applications. This approach allows individuals to assess their career trajectories and explore potential opportunities that align with their goals. ​

With a commitment to transparency, honesty, and building lasting relationships, Turver Jones is set to become a trusted partner in the Lancaster business community. For more information or to get in touch with James Turver, visit their website at turverjones.co.uk.